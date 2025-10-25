At some point in their lives, most reasonably intelligent people from middle class families grow up. They reconcile and recover from the damage that was done to them by their permissive parents, and they become responsibility-taking adults. Grown-up people like this make communities work, while the un-recovered destroy communities.

According to this former Antifa adherent, turned mature realist, Antifa is comprised of damaged and immature (mostly white) women who operate out of a deep sense that the world is unfair. They act out their psychological immaturity on the world. They throw their unhinged rage at the people they deem most responsible for the unfairness, white people with authority, and authoritative white men in particular.

I found this intelligent account to be revelatory, from a recovered Antifa person.

“I was reared in a middle-class family that struggled at first, but I never went hungry. Throughout my childhood and young adulthood, I had very little guidance from my parents, whose philosophy seemed to be only to facilitate whatever their child wanted, so long as it was not physically harmful. This permissiveness included my Antifa activities and subsequent arrest.

Snip

I was a shy and sensitive child, and without proper guidance from my parents, I developed some problems I am still working through today. I always had an innate sense that society was deeply unfair; this riled me endlessly. I felt unabating anger about societal ills, which I can now look back on as a symptom of an illness I contracted as a child that caused emotional issues and that wasn’t diagnosed until recently. “ - Penname E. Geist

A combination of natural development that occurs as one adjusts to the boundaries imposed on them in adolescence and young adulthood, and often mentoring or psychological therapy, brings these anarchists to responsibility. They grow up.

However, the elites have recognized that chronically immature people make good war fodder so they do all they can to inhibit the natural development that would help these young people grow up. Things are even worse for black people that the elites have long-ago realized can be kept in a place of never-ending rage so they can be exploited indefinitely. Things are even more bleak for the trans cohort, the latest victims of Leftist exploitation for power and profits. Thankfully, thanks to you and me, my awesome readers, we have begun to end the trans contagion, and save many of these young people from the clutches of their opportunistic psychological abusers.

If a woman is still an anarchist or a communist past about the age of twenty-five it is a sign that she is still psychologically damaged and failed to mature. Thus, our goal in positive youth development should be to mentor these young women into maturity. As politically incorrect as it is to say, we would have the same goal with black and queer people, although it seems unlikely we would ever do that because doing so would render an entire worldview and its political manifestation obsolete.

We need a reinvigorated army of mature teachers, professional counselors and other mentors to assume control of our helping professions to save the world from the immature anarchists and the opportunistic elites that manage them.