I have been ratcheting up the unconventional thinking and getting the expected resistance from the conventional thinkers. That’s what I do and it is what they do.

Some guy named Adrian Gregory wrote this:

In this inverted reality we find ourselves in everything is upside down, and everything is backward. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the mainstream media destroy information, religions destroy spirituality, truth is called lies, lies are called truth, and so many are under mass mind control. We would do well to question everything. Live in reality, not a fictional realm.

It is a revolution for truth and common sense folks.

As far as I am concerned the conventional thinkers are either dumb or cowardly. There are no longer any excuses for them given how readily we can now access information. They need to be educated and shamed. Okay, maybe encouraged.

Thus, my recommendation in the title above.

Aside the conventional thinkers are the intelligence and information hounds doing the bidding of the culture controllers. They know they are peddling fantasies and they do it for power and profit. They are terrible people. They need to be removed from power peacefully, but permanently. They grow back like weeds. We pull them again.

The supra-managers are one standard deviation above the information hounds. This is why Trump is protecting the Epstein legacy. Epstein was a supra-manager.

Ultimately, we remove the mega-oligarchs that fund and direct the slave system.

Humanity might survive.