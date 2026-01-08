We created a monster. I warned you this would happen if we did not contain the destructive energies of the radicals in the lesbian and trans communities. They exist in feminized and mutually-reinforcing support covens the feed their resentments. The cult-leaders in their support groups exploit the intense desire to belong and the already-elevated abandonment fears of these vulnerable people to push them to violence. I believe these are crimes.

The FBI should be infiltrating their support groups.

Our job in the common sense helping professions should be offering prevention-focused treatment. I have provided several ways to do that. There is an imminent need to abandon the affirmation ethics that have been advanced by the captured professional associations and the training institutions. Ideological affirmation is an act of clinical negligence because the potential for acting out and violence is ignored.

The ideological trans and gay affirming therapists need licensure sanctions and re-training to keep them from further damaging their patients. In essence, they are inciting violence by their negligence. At the bare minimum they are failing to act as agents of social control, thus abdicating an important clinical responsibility.

This situation is out of control. We caused it.