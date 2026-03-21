Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Lee Austin's avatar
J. Lee Austin
15h

Good advice seldom heard, thanks friend!

Reply
Share
Mark Livingston's avatar
Mark Livingston
9h

I do the recycling andgarbage runs for an elderly female friend. Burning her paper trash, I learned two things: she's gets as much junk mail or more from her liberal charities as I get from my conservative ones, secondly, she has trouble telling paper from plastic, there's always some damn plastic in the papers.

Then there's the soda bottles and cans, all mixed together too. I've told her for years to just put the plastic in the garbage, but no.

I would hope someone with tons of Sierra Club junk mail could a) learn the difference between paper, made with trees, and plastic, made with oil, and b) take the trouble to put the damn plastic in the garbage. But no. Perhaps given that the Sierra Club is in with the open borders amigo running all over the friend plains, this is the New Normal.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old School Counselor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture