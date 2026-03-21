Recycling is a virtue signaling con that was created by plastic manufactures to make people feel better about plastic pollution
Stop going along with the con
We have been conned.
There are better alternatives:
Consume less of everything.
Use glass.
Reuse glass.
Use paper.
Stay home.
Make real food with real ingredients.
Eat at home.
Practice minimalism.
Good advice seldom heard, thanks friend!
I do the recycling andgarbage runs for an elderly female friend. Burning her paper trash, I learned two things: she's gets as much junk mail or more from her liberal charities as I get from my conservative ones, secondly, she has trouble telling paper from plastic, there's always some damn plastic in the papers.
Then there's the soda bottles and cans, all mixed together too. I've told her for years to just put the plastic in the garbage, but no.
I would hope someone with tons of Sierra Club junk mail could a) learn the difference between paper, made with trees, and plastic, made with oil, and b) take the trouble to put the damn plastic in the garbage. But no. Perhaps given that the Sierra Club is in with the open borders amigo running all over the friend plains, this is the New Normal.