From my blog Kevin’s Korner and my book Living a Good Life.

Differentiated action and the Revolution for Truth and Common Sense

Acting with differentiation can provoke an interpersonal revolution that could lead to a social revolution. Yes, it is hard.

Empathy is appreciating the unique perspective and emotional experience of the other.

Differentiation is the capacity to express difference without anxious reactivity, or the capacity to be separate and connected simultaneously.

The differentiation literature is vast, and it overlaps psychology, family therapy, and organizational development.

Durable culture change can occur quickly if courageous individuals change their behavior with differentiation and have the power to influence others to do the same.

In the mental health field, my experience has been that we abide the political correctness of the dominant culture and believe that prolonged niceness can engender culture change over time. This is fallacious thinking. Cultures change through abrupt shifts in leadership emphasis that alter individual attitudes, behaviors, and social systems.

If common sense people begin to speak out in public schools, other union environments, or as government employees in the permanent government bureaucracy, there could be a powerful effect. Those that speak out will be taking enormous career and interpersonal risks because they will become targets for the woke cultural anarchists who exploit political correctness and censorship to keep correct ideas from creating more accurate narratives. I have empathy for the plight of these truth-tellers, but their outspokenness is necessary if we are to save Western Civilization.

Taking an assertive approach in relationships can lead to some poorly differentiated people thinking the assertive person is unkind or unsympathetic. This is especially true for folks that lack the capacity for differentiation.

However, my contention is that by not acting with differentiation, people with common sense have allowed bad ideas and dysfunctional behaviors to flourish. We have been enablers. By prioritizing relationships over values, we have given power to nonsensical conventional wisdom, and the societal results have been devastating.

The Revolution for Truth and Common Sense is an attempt to reverse that trend. Come on along. Do not be afraid.

Watch this take from common sense revolutionary Steve Bannon.