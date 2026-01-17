Several reasons for good people to leave blue states and come to the hinterlands
Blue state governors are running money laundering operations with your money. They are using immigrants to take your money via fraud and redirect much of it back to their friends. With any luck, many of those governors will soon be in jail.
Blue state bureaucrats are resisting the new common sense health recommendations from the Kennedy HHS. That means blue states will continue to be less healthy than red states that are adopting the new guidelines. Health dangers will increase because of higher vaccine uptake and shedding from the MRNA Bioweapons. Thus, germs are everywhere in blue states. If you wish to avoid them, get out while you can.
Crime continues to rise in blue states as their populations change and lawlessness ensues. New immigrants from third world countries and existing minorities are responsible for the high crime rates in blue states with large urban centers.
Wealthy culture managers in the Rockefeller, Ford, Soros, and other globalist foundations are paying a lot of money to incite riots in blue state urban centers. These centers will continue to deteriorate.
Blue state citizens were more apt to be victims of Covid Phenomenon Mass Formation. Thus, there are a lot of delusional people, many with MRNA brain injuries, running around doing volatile things. It is dangerous to be around them.
The trans-contagion is rampant and less resistant to change in blue states, where the educators, therapists, doctors, and lawyers are still completely on board with the child abuse scam. Thus, children are more at risk of grooming and sex abuse from the queer cults in blue states.
The media in blue states is captured by corporate and government criminals. It is harmful propaganda.
Blue states are targets for international terrorism and false flags because of their large population centers.
I favor peaceful separation between blue states and the rural hinterlands. Ultimately we are looking at new nations as these groups are not compatible.
Great post, thanks!
4. I would add Warren Buffet.
9. Domestic terrorism. Most people in blue states disingenuously calling themselves "liberal" are in fact illiberal Marxo-fascists, and in their irrational, hysterical support of foreign invaders (constituting a force of enemy combatants) they are in effect and action domestic terrorists encouraging and/or participating directly in violence. Residents of blue states can expect increased domestic terrorism in large population centers.
I'm in Maine, which was for so long a reasonable purple state, but which now is turning crazier as the big blue city transplants seem to keep coming. Our "media" in this state (with the sole exception of The Maine Wire) is controlled by the democrat party, and beyond that, most in our older population are hooked on NPR, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, et. al. With all the ongoing crimes and corruption of our Marxo-fascist democrat regime, things will get worse before they get better. Our republicans are (with few exceptions) little better than controlled opposition. Maine will, I posit, become a modern-day Bleeding Kansas if things continue.
I will not move anywhere else; I plan to dig in and stay here... and, regrettably, even fight if need be. My hope is that the sociopathic Marxo-fascists and their mRNA bioweapon- and Orwellian-style propaganda-addled supporters can be forced back down south and east of the Penobscot River at least....
Greetings friend, I hope you’re having a good weekend.
I’ve been quiet observer of your posts for the past few days, I like your work, thank you.
You may enjoy one of my articles:
