Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
1d

Great post, thanks!

4. I would add Warren Buffet.

9. Domestic terrorism. Most people in blue states disingenuously calling themselves "liberal" are in fact illiberal Marxo-fascists, and in their irrational, hysterical support of foreign invaders (constituting a force of enemy combatants) they are in effect and action domestic terrorists encouraging and/or participating directly in violence. Residents of blue states can expect increased domestic terrorism in large population centers.

I'm in Maine, which was for so long a reasonable purple state, but which now is turning crazier as the big blue city transplants seem to keep coming. Our "media" in this state (with the sole exception of The Maine Wire) is controlled by the democrat party, and beyond that, most in our older population are hooked on NPR, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, et. al. With all the ongoing crimes and corruption of our Marxo-fascist democrat regime, things will get worse before they get better. Our republicans are (with few exceptions) little better than controlled opposition. Maine will, I posit, become a modern-day Bleeding Kansas if things continue.

I will not move anywhere else; I plan to dig in and stay here... and, regrettably, even fight if need be. My hope is that the sociopathic Marxo-fascists and their mRNA bioweapon- and Orwellian-style propaganda-addled supporters can be forced back down south and east of the Penobscot River at least....

Reply
Share
2 replies by Paving the Way and others
Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
8h

Greetings friend, I hope you’re having a good weekend.

I’ve been quiet observer of your posts for the past few days, I like your work, thank you.

You may enjoy one of my articles:

https://jordannuttall.substack.com/p/health-history-and-fevers?r=4f55i2&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old School Counselor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture