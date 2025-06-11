We rightfully malign the proliferation of sex mutilation surgeries for gender confused individuals, but we ignore the millions of people. mostly heterosexual women, who get surgically altered breasts, lips, hips, and God knows what else because of vanity.

We also accept without judgment the millions of people who do body disfiguring tattoos and piercings.

It is all a result of sinful pride emanating from the demonic consumer mentality that is imposed on us by our capital overlords.

It is also often a symptom of low-self-esteem or depression.

The people that perform these enabling procedures should think about what they are doing to their fellow humans. Are they improving the human condition?

If a person has a gross deformity, one can understand the desire to surgically change the deformity. Otherwise, the mutilation is elective, and thus unnecessary.

It is a sin.