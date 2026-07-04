Seventy percent of Americans are fat. Many of them are so fat they cannot fit in an airplane seat. I sat with a young woman at a fair yesterday, wolfing down several hamburgers and Pringles poison wafers from a container. I felt so bad for her and knew it was not her fault that she had an eating disorder. Our country did that to her.

The fatness and other bad habits have given virtually everyone Type II Diabetes, a condition that did not exist several decades ago.

It is apparently quite normal now for women to puff up their lips and their breasts on demand. They de-puff them later when they want a change. Then get cancer.

A study emerged yesterday that revealed there is a negative correlation between IQ and tattoos. The dumber you are the more likely you are to have one or fifty tattoos. It is the same correlation that exists with smoking, and eating poorly, drinking and drugging, gambling, porn viewing, and virtually all of the other bad habits people have. Do you understand why the culture managers like a dumber population?

We now need to contend with dogs on airplanes, in waiting rooms, and restaurants because every person is apparently in need of an “emotional support animal”.

The national IQ has been steadily declining for decades.

Apparently everyone needs psychotherapy now.

Everyone gets a letter and a color from the rainbow.

Almost sixty percent of children in the United States have a chronic illness because we poisoned them with vaccines.

Our doctors poison people on purpose and improperly diagnose them with cancer and other maladies to make boatloads of money from them.

We sold people a magic elixir called SSRI’s for over four decades that did nothing for their depression and gave them incredible mal-effects. Now they are walking zombies.

There have been at least ten documented cases of the US Government intentionally poisoning its citizens. They just killed hundreds of thousands and maimed millions with their latest pandemic scam for control and profit.

The United States Government created Lyme disease.

There are one hundred twenty United States sponsored and funded illegal bioweapons factories in 30 foreign countries.

It is legal for corporations to poison people in the United States with chemicals that are banned in most civilized countries.

We are in another unnecessary war now, this one to help Israel expand its borders, and presumably to enrich the Trump grifter family. We are very good at doing this war thing you know, even though we never win any of them.

In my opinion none of the 20th Century wars should have been fought, and millions of people died for bankers, corporations, and Zionists.

After World War II “Liberalism” apparently won and delivered us the moral cesspool I just described above. Yeah!

Our leaders get rich while the average slob goes broke. The wealth gap increases exponentially.

Our elected leaders now openly brag about their grifting abilities.

Someone is spraying something into our skies to apparently affect the weather and nobody seems to know who is doing it or how to stop them from doing it.

The intelligence agencies in the United States of America are apparently not subject to the rule of law.

There are no finite limits on currency.

I am just getting started.

If we revere the United States of America how will we peacefully overthrow the government and start a new country? Reverence is enabling.

I revere my brothers and sisters that built a community on this continent and are still trying to make that community work. That’s all.

The World Cup? Rah Rah U.S.A.? What exactly and I identifying with? Some immigrant paid professional from Ugambiaguaylovakia with the stars and stripes on his lapel? You can keep your circus.

Support the troops? I support the men that had their patriotism exploited for fake causes, but these contemporary, volunteer, mercenary forces that fight these clearly immoral wars for elite power and profit? We can love men and women without sanctioning the roles they choose to play. They have choices.

I acknowledge there are a few things getting better.

The gender nightmare appears to be abating. That is good.

Americans are fleeing the cities and going rural/agrarian. I am one of them.

A health consciousness is emerging on both the Left and the Right.

These good things are happening because dissidents like me stopped going along. We pushed the system. We risked our careers. We lost friends because we were too “negative”. We looked at our situations realistically, not nostalgically. We rejected the Normalcy Bias. We looked beyond party loyalty. We rejected the overly-simplified labels like patriotism, conservatism, liberalism, constitutionalism. We stopped participating. We are community builders with our eyes open.

I am the happiest person I know because I have a healthy relationship with the country I just descried above. I live here, I do not let it affect me. I build better.

Revere God. Build his kingdom.

If you do not believe in God find something excellent to revere and build that.