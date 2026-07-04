Paving the Way

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Not Just A...'s avatar
Not Just A...
1d

YES! The less we put nostalgia on a pedestal, the more we can get curious about what is actually happening. The more we can state observable facts without attachment, the more we can become more aligned and authentic to who we are. We need to dial in, say the uncomfortable things, not get offended, get curious and stop assuming that someone is coming to save us. Noone is. We must be courageous and show up for ourselves. That is the country I want to live in.

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Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
4dEdited

Well stated, and I agree completely (as does my wife, with whom I celebrate our 28-year "anniversary" today).

You are not alone (in your observations, concerns, frustrations... as well as in your efforts to create, support, and sustain community and cooperation, and to maintain a reality outside of the dark societal paradigm, I mean). And you know that, of course. Keep up the posts and commentary and above all else the positivity, productiveness, and the ability to "step out" of this "world" we are navigating when you need to.

Thanks for your intellectual, emotional, and spiritual honesty and generosity.

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