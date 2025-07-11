The illustrative chart above (H/T Toby Rogers and Midwestern Doctor) paves the way for what to do. We consumers need to stop consuming so much healthcare. As long as there are so many jobs to fill and big bosses to pay in healthcare and their government accomplice bureaucracies there will be ever-increasing iatrogenic illness.

Our job is to stop consuming health services from doctors and all of the other various specialists in health and mental health treatment. Our job is to starve that beast.

I retired from my job in mental health treatment in 2024 after doing as much disruption as I could from within the beast system. I was tired of being the beast.

Lest you think my admonition is about feeding a new beast, let me say clearly that my prescription is not in favor of any other healthcare service, system, or product. I do not sell supplements, fancy new procedures, or any other of the new elixirs or procedures that are now unfortunately being widely peddled on the alternative healthcare market. I am an anti-consumerist, anti-capitalist.

The solution is to Live a Good Life.

Yes, that will crash the current economy, and so be it.

Citizens of my rural, common sense state of Idaho should be embarrassed that our primary businesses are not farming, trades, and manufacturing. A healthy state would be all about those tangible industries. Our legislature should make a plan to start the shift from a healthcare-dominated economy to an economy that grows, makes, fixes, and builds things during the next session.

This necessary shift is going to be led by men, necessarily. Men allowed the harmful shift away from industrial activity toward iatrogenic employment to happen. It is now our job to put this jalopy in reverse and find a new forward gear.

The road to better health, happiness, and holiness is clear.