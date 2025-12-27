It is time to stop the madness in psychotherapy with questioning youth - incorrectly labelled as “trans-identifying youth”. Premature affirmation of their subjective reality by psychotherapists has pushed vulnerable children into a life of misery and dangerous life-altering treatments including harmful drugs and surgeries.

This is the right time for our initiative because the federal government under the leadership of Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy, has essentially labeled gender affirming care for minors in the medical realm malpractice. Secretary Kennedy is courageous and correct. Mutilating kids’ bodies is malpractice. By definition, it is also child abuse. The government is finally taking action on what has been a decade-long nightmare for America’s children and their parents.

Psychotherapists are often at the beginning of the affirmation pipeline because they are the first healthcare professionals that affirm the trans self-definitions of these kids. Often, they prescribe more invasive treatments and refer to gender-affirming doctors who do the major damage. Thus, we need an alternative way to approach these situations so the children do not end up moving down the road to misery.

I created the following ethical framework to begin the conversation for the reeducation of psychotherapists in Idaho. We believe Idaho will be the first state among many that follow to stop the trans contagion malpractice that has overwhelmed the psychotherapy profession for a decade.

The way to approach this situation is to understand that it is an ethical problem. Bad therapists or decent therapists that went along to get along have harmed children routinely. The professional associations enabled the harm.

Ethical issues for psychotherapists working with questioning youth in Idaho – a preliminary conversation

Proposed Ethical Statements

1. Ethical Psychotherapists working with questioning youth conduct an accurate, differential assessment of patients’ problems of living that is uncontaminated by politics, reimbursements, or societal preferences, and leads to effective treatment.

2. Ethical psychotherapists working with questioning youth offer thorough informed consent in their marketing materials and during pre-therapy that includes not only the psychotherapy process and fees, but also transparency about any beliefs or values the therapist might hold that could impact a diagnosis or prescription.

3. Ethical psychotherapists working with questioning youth always offer the least restrictive, least invasive intervention (or no intervention) that, based on their clinical experience, and the available research, has the capacity to be effective.

4. Ethical psychotherapists working with questionin1. Ethical psychotherapists never participate in concealing new gender experimentation from the parents of a dependent child because such experimentation necessarily creates psychological distress that requires family support. Since gender experimentation is a sign of a serious psychological impairment, it should be documented in the medical record, which parents can access under Idaho law. Ethical psychotherapists work with their child patients to collaborate with their parents if they wish to engage in gender experimentation. In most cases, an ethical psychotherapist would inform the parents that their child is engaging in gender experimentation even if the child (and other people in their support system) wants to conceal the experimentation from the parents. A psychotherapist who fails to involve parents when serious and potentially dangerous acting out is occurring is not acting prudently to protect a minor, which could constitute an ethical violation.

5. Ethical psychotherapists provide unconditional positive regard to all patients, but they do not routinely confirm their patients’ self-perceptions (or the perceptions of other professionals or people in their personal lives) in the absence of objective reality.

6. Ethical psychotherapists help questioning youth recognize that changing their bodies is not always possible or beneficial and is often harmful. Therefore, ethical and effective psychotherapists help their patients reconcile who they are so that they can accept themselves as they are.

Although I am looking closely at what many organizations and think tanks have written, the above is an independent framework that may or may not represent the considerations from the major mental health associations. In my opinion, those organizations are ideologically compromised and corrupt. Given that states have different laws and mores, this framework will be specific to Idaho, and perhaps other independent-minded states.

Idaho mental health professionals may get involved by visiting our Facebook page.