Many of us in the Health Truth Movement believe there are large corporations with friends in government and the rest of the oligarchy that are intentionally poisoning people for power and profits. Count me among them. We want to stop them. I would go so far as to say we would like to eliminate those tyrants because they are evil.

There is another wing of Trumpism that is more traditional Libertarian/Conservative that wants to open up markets by reducing government regulations. This is the knee-jerk Republican position. In his heart, this is one of President Trump’s core convictions. As a builder, he constantly dealt with environmental and other code delays and restrictions on his entrepreneurship and he grew to despise it. He has said that many times, most recently with regards to the fish protection regulations in California that he believes contributed to the devastating fires.

These are incompatible contradictions.

Robert Malone just made this point on an excellent roundtable presentation with Michael Benz and John Matze. The One America News presenter, Chanel Rion, became uncomfortable and moved away from the discussion. I can understand why she was uncomfortable, because this issue splits the Trump Coalition.

Could this be why the Trump Administration is not talking about banning the clearly toxic and deadly MRNA Vaccines, even as the injections are being widely panned by Health Truthers who support President Trump?

My opinion is that it is important for the Nationalist/Populist expression of the new Trumpism to win this issue, thus making a new Republican Party. It is time we marginalize the free market Libertarians and allow common sense to prevail.

I want to be FOR health and OPPOSED to condoning poisoning for profits. I was always uncomfortable in the past as a liberty-minded conservative and realizing there were behemoth mercenary companies in my midst from food, agriculture, and military, that were exploiting free market capitalism to harm communities. When questioned and criticized, they fell back on the freedom, crony-capitalism, and buyer-beware memes, which I always found troubling. These are not good, moral people.

I do not believe a nation can thrive if it has mercenary companies doing as they please, hiding behind liberalism, and blaming consumers for their own greed. As a nationalist, I believe we need to apply intense and righteous judgment (and legal recourse if necessary) to require corporations, which we all own as constructions of the state, to not harm people. We would all like to see streamlined government operations at every level, but we also want healthy communities with healthy citizens.