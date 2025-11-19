People in power are apparently concerned that the Epstein disclosures might undermine the political system or faith in its legitimacy.

THAT IS THE WHOLE POINT!

Nick Fuentes is one of the few leaders that understands the stakes.

Click the quote.

“Why would we want to maintain this system? (snip) The system is corrupt. The system has to be destroyed. That’s the whole point - is to undermine its credibility, undermine its legitimacy, so that it can be overthrown and replaced. And we are not calling for a violent revolution. (snips) We have elections in this country. We have a Constitution. The will of the people should overpower the money.”

MAGA was supposed to be a popular revolution. In revolutions, prevailing institutions are destroyed and the leaders of those institutions are banished. As Fuentes said, That’s the goal here.

We need a new government. This one is broken. Its intelligence services are rogue and criminal. All three branches are corrupt. Elections are fixed, Democide is ongoing. The more people that see the brokenness the faster we can get to rebuilding.

Addendum 112025: “We are being ruled by a gang of demented psychopaths and their response when they get caught doing psychopathic things is to murder us.” - Candace Owens

Elite slimeball Larry Summers showed the way yesterday by removing himself from public life after his degenerate activities were exposed in some emails. He offered his version of Japanese hari-kari by removing himself from public life (until we forget about him I suppose). We need to see the corrupt and degenerate class of powerful people do this en masse. We should vote out or indict the rest of them until there is nobody left. Then we can insert our own decent people in government. Hopefully there will be many farmers, ranchers, and tradespeople willing to step up and lead.

It amazes me to see so many people still not appreciating the stakes.