I have been trying to find some words to describe how dysfunctional systems maintain themselves despite their dysfunctionality, and how they eventually fail.

I consider the United States of America Empire and all of its participants to be a failed nation. The global capital system that emerged after World War II has devolved into a public-private gang of dragons and demons that are trapped in a dungeon of deceit and debauchery. Like all dysfunctional systems this gross gang of money-movers exists to exist, even though it should fail. Virtually everyone is in on the mess because they receive benefits from the mess, even though they can see how dirty it is. The mess-managers spread the slothful wealth around to as many people as possible through private and public cash transfers, thus forcing virtually everyone into compliance with the capitol corruption. They make deals with the devil. Do you wonder why so many people are defending the status quo? They benefit from the mess.

COVID 19 was an extension of the money-laundering, democide operation. People got to stay home and get money doled out to them just for being members of the gang. The covert operation perpetuated the beast system for a little longer.

Despite the sinfulness, it all just keeps rolling along. Hey, it is Superbowl Sunday?

This thing needs to collapse.

The only way to do that is to stop participating.

The recent disclosures by the DOGE team of the criminal money-laundering across multiple U. S. slush funds are breathtaking. I listened to systems thinking reformer Michael Benz on the verge of tears as he tried to convey the gravity of this great reveal on the psyche of Americans to Tucker Carlson. Benz is correct to be concerned. These revelations show Americans that the country they think they love is an illusion.

I am not sure which words to use. Criminality, dysfunction, brokenness, evil? No word quite captures what we are experiencing. It is not surprising to me that end-times Christians believe we are there. We are certainly at the end of something big.

President Trump is doing great things but he is feeding a fantasy. America can never be great again. There is no golden age ahead because this thing is rotten.

I see Trumpism as a disruptive intervention to break something so that something more life sustaining and less evil can be built in its place. Start thinking bigger my friends. Help us build a reactionary retro culture. We need new nations.

My eyes are wide open. I no not wish to support evil.