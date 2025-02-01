This is a powerful quote from Andrew Zywiec, M.D. that could have come from me.

In the USA, 90 million people are on a statin, 47 million on an SSRI, 30 million on a benzodiazepine, 4 million on an antipsychotic, and 3 million on a mood stabilizer. That's nearly 160 million out of the 330 million population. All of these cause profound neurological and neuropsychiatric issues. Do you now see why it seems like we are living in a looney bin? BECAUSE WE ARE. Add in vaccine damage, addiction, and cultural rot, and the experiment that is America comes into clear view. This isn't a nation. It's an asylum.

In essence, what the good doctor is saying is that our former nation has become a psychiatric ward. Conventional mental health treatment is not going to fix it.

This is why it will take a spiritual awakening, and at least a generation if not more time to turn things around if that is even possible. This has nothing to do with the Gross National Product. In fact, as I wrote in a recent article, there may even be an inverse relationship between GDP and improved health and happiness. Continuing to push drugs and sin on Americans will continue to make them less healthy.

These are externalizing conditions, which means that most Americans are seeking answers from products outside of their own control to make them feel better. Most people are empty vessels trying to fill themselves up with goodies. It is a dysfunctional consumer mentality that will never work. The product pushers like us that way.

A great example of the search for happiness from a substance is the annual Girl Scout Cookie picnic. Turns out these wondrously marketed products from our little girls and their troop leader mothers are poisons full of deadly metals and all sorts of other toxins. Yet we can’t get enough of them! Bring on the tagalongs!

Then there is the sports-ball worship that keeps us distracted and satiated while our world is literally falling apart. The Superbowl is almost here.

Cultural rot is something I have chronicled in my teaching and guidance for thirty years. Most recently, I addressed cultural rot in my article called Raising up the Rednecks. In a mere sixty years we allowed a decently upright and cohesive nation to devolve into a fragmented moral cesspool.

Worshipping the vaccine religion has made the bodies of almost every American defective in some way (other than the enlightened people that were wise enough and courageous enough to avoid the onslaught from the PHARMA gods). Baby-boomers, X-ers, Millennials and now especially Generation Z have all been contaminated. We have to fight hard for our health despite the harms done to us and try to make things better for generations to come by resisting the vaccine hegemony.

The most important aspect of Zywiec’s quote is his claim that the United States is loaded with neurologically impaired people. This is entirely true. We need a national detox from harmful pills and injections and all of the other environmental garbage we put into or allow into our bodies. This is actually a simple solution to a devastating condition. Garbage in leads to an impaired neurology and a broken soul. Thus, we need to replace the ingested toxicity with healthy intakes.

Recovery takes leadership and individual discipline. This should not be difficult.

Every person can do this starting tomorrow.

On Sunday afternoon, make one list of all of the toxic elements you put into you bodies that previous week. Make another list of the healthy elements you could have ingested. During the following week, endeavor to cross off as many of the things from the first list you can. Circle the good things from the second list as you do them. Do this every Sunday for one year. Let me know how you are doing at that time.

Mental health is will power. That’s it. Have the will to be healthy, happy, and holy.

If you want some spiritual guidance drop me a line.