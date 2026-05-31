Paving the Way

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
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I never knew this. I think that's a great idea and I admire you for what you were doing. Will they even accept Irish Catholics? I am going to pass, but I do miss the calluses on my hands and the dirt under my fingernails.

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