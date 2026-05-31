I thought I would let my readers know about an exciting social movement for Roman Catholics and people that do not mind being around Catholics. It is called the Catholic Land Movement (CLA), and is currently growing rapidly around the world.

I have been hearing about the CLA for several months and was formally introduced to the organization, a back to the land movement for Catholics, by the leader of the movement, Michael Thomas, who recently appeared on The Backlash Podcast with David Reilly. The movement offers a practical framework and an organizing structure for the rural resettlement of Catholics. It is an attempt to re-shape the civic order via advocating a bottom-up uprising among the Catholic laity, drawing from Rerum Novarum, Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 encyclical for the Catholic Working Class.

To be brutally honest, even though I am a Roman Catholic, I learned virtually nothing about formal Catholic social teaching during my impressionable years. I joked with Mr. Reilly the last time we met that we Cradle Catholics learn about our history from the converts. Therefore, I apologize if I brutalized the CLM description above. This article from the National Catholic Register does a better job than me.

I see the CLM as part of the broader cultural secession movement I wrote about in my 2022 book, Living a Good Life: Cultural Secession and Nation-Building for Men and Women of the West. People are building voluntary, interdependent, rural, parallel societies as antidotes to the toxic secular culture that dominates the West. These bottom-up, community organizing initiatives are one way people are joining forces to try to survive toxic modernity. Consequently, this Catholic aspect is very exciting.

I am affiliating with the North Idaho chapter where I live, and the New Hampshire chapter where I am about to build a second homestead. If you are a Roman Catholic and this concept looks interesting to you, contact these guys to learn more.

Of course, other nation-builders from varying perspectives and various other cultural identities are doing similar things, and I encourage all of those efforts.

Onward.