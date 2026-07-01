This one is meant to shatter the Normalcy Bias.

According to Congressional testimony, Charles Manson was a victim of CIA mind control via their illegal MK Ultra program. The CIA apparently had the capacity to induce mental disorders in order to discredit or control people.

The CIA also used infiltration, LSD, and actual Mockingbird bands to make alternative music darker in the late 1960’s. Look closely at how rock music changed during that era and in the decade that followed.

Oh, and as I watched him on the stage

My hands were clenched in fists of rage

No angel born in Hell

Could break that Satan spell

And as the flames climbed high into the night

To light the sacrificial rite

I saw Satan laughing with delight

The day the music died - Don Mclean

These same warmongers most likely also killed a president in 1963 who wanted peace.

Something evil was circulating.

If you lived through that era you should be irate. Every American should be irate that their government would do such evil things.

It is time to let go of your Boomer denial. We live as slave subjects to demonic principals in a dark and dangerous empire.