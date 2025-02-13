In a development that is giving hope to humanity, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a mortal enemy of global capitalism was just confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services, a most powerful position in the United States of America. One of Global Cap’s most expensive prostitutes, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, a horrible human being, voted against Kennedy’s confirmation.

Will Kennedy declare that he does not believe the COVID 19 Countermeasure (COVID Vaccine) will mitigate the COVID 19 threat? If he does make such a declaration that is the end of that countermeasure. My understanding is it could not continue to be legally deployed under the PREP Act as a defensive weapon if the Secretary of HHS does not authorize its use. Correct me if I am wrong please.

The COVID event was a USAID-funded color revolution launched from the United States control center and organized by military and CIA divisions with command and control exerted around the world. The event was designed to perpetuate the global financial system, curtail the worldwide popular revolution that was beginning to boil, and pave the way for a lucrative new medical countermeasure.

Here are some of the components of the international ordered system.

Banking consortiums

Central banks including the Federal Reserve, private and public

Large banks

Multinational investment companies

International quasi-government organizations

Non-governmental organizations and large nonprofits

United Nations

WHO

Government bureaucracies

USAID

Media empires

Tech empires

Influence organizations

NATO

US Department of Defense

Intelligence Agencies

Millions of people who make their livings from these relationships

This system has grown like an amoeba since the end of World War II. It has become an unhealthy and unholy behemoth. It is evil and malignant. There are millions of elite participants in the system from all over the Western Empire who derive their money and power from their affiliation with components across the system. That is why Michael Benz calls it the Blob. Like all interconnected human systems, the Blob has to continue to grow to survive, thus it resists all external attempts to shrink it while punishing all would-be internal reformers. It is greatly resistant to change.

It uses censorship and propaganda to resist new narratives that could challenge its legitimacy or expose its evil. Those efforts are in overdrive right now.

The international popular revolution is trying to end the Blob because the revolutionaries rightly understand its malignancy. The resistance begins by trying to shrink elements of the Blob wherever it can. Every effort will be resisted mightily because the Blob managers understand that shrinkage is deadly to the organism.

Stop the search for bogeymen. There are certainly powerful entities within the international rules-based order that should be directly confronted, and those confrontations will have the greatest effect as in all systems reform efforts, but every incursion at any level is a perturbation that weakens the system’s defenses. Thus, every person who commits a perturbation at any level should see herself as a soldier in the worldwide populist revolution.

Challenging components is important and so is starving components.

MAGA is far bigger than America. Think bigger.

This is a global war for the human race.

We need a name for our revolution.

We need organizing symbolism.

We need rallying cries.

We need songs.

We need memes.

We need heroes.

Some of them are stepping forward right now.

Onward.