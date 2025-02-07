The popular counter-revolutionaries in the United States should use their new-found influence to stop the disenfranchisement and replacement of the white people of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the European Nations on the motherland continent.

The roots of the modern-day version of the organized communist revolution in the United States go back to at least 1934 when the radical Jewish leaders of the Frankfurt School from Germany brought their Marxist, intersectional ideology to the American homeland. These Cultural Marxists enjoyed over eighty years of underground successes, infiltrating American institutions to impose their race and sex intersectional ideology on white, Christian, American culture. They are animated by hate and resentment, which is characteristic of all radical deconstructionists.

The entrenched subversives saw their opportunity to completely overthrow the white, Christian, heteronormative order in 2016 via exploiting the election of President Trump, a divisive heterosexual, white male archetypal figure. They believed they could use their wide-ranging influence and near unlimited financial resources to rally guilty, elite white intellectuals and disenfranchised people from racial and sexual minority groups to marginalize and replace confident white people from all positions of status and influence. Thus, they launched their multi-faceted cultural revolution.

I saw it happening and chronicled the events at the time. The managers of the revolution in government and private enclaves hired their youthful Red Guard soldiers to perform their revolutionary activities with huge sums of money from USAID and other government and non-government sources. The Red Guard was extremely well-funded and well organized. The assault on normal was on. It was a Cultural Marxist assault on maleness, whiteness, and heteronormativity. It was immediately successful, but it underestimated the backlash that would grow from working class white Americans who were not ready to surrender to these American Bolsheviks.

Normal white Americans started protesting the LGBTQ excesses at community settings and railing against their anti-white DEI policies. Non-woke Americans started voting against woke corporations with their pocketbooks. The Black Lives Matter racial hustle was exposed. An anti-woke marketing campaign was successfully implemented on social media. The COVID19 Pandemic debacle fueled the distrust of public health elites, many of whom were also part of the American Bolshevik consortium. Resentment grew as a result of the organized government assault on Christian white Americans, especially traditional Catholics. The allies of President Trump and other prominent conservatives, nationalists, and populists were able to harness the backlash energy to win elections. Right-thinking minorities joined our righteous cause for truth and common sense. A critical mass resistance was achieved.

Eventually, the counter-revolution for truth and common sense, as I called it, defeated the anti-normals in the United States in 2024. We saved our people and our culture. This was a remarkable victory and is a world-changing opportunity.

Now it is time for us to take our counter-revolution to our brothers and sisters in the other Western nations who are suffering under the tyranny of their Marxist overlords. Their elites are more powerful and more entrenched than ours. They do not have the clout that comes from a Second Amendment, and thus their establishment police forces are running rampant over their white citizens who are attempting to resist their replacements. It is heart-breaking to observe our brothers and sisters being treated harshly for simply speaking out to defend their existence. We must help them.

It is time that the people of our revolution for truth and common sense in the United States speak out boldly for our brothers and sisters overseas. We need help from the Trump government too, to let the tyrants know we will not tolerate the infringements on our free speech rights, nor will we tolerate any other authoritarianism. Our people are entitled to boldly resist their own replacement in their own countries.

President Trump made a good start by ordering a review of the actions of the South African government against the white farmers there. A similar review should be ordered in Australia, Canada, England and Ireland where illegitimate police actions are currently being perpetrated against the indigenous peoples in those countries.

President Trump has many cards he can play to motivate those illicit governments to stop their assaults against their indigenous citizens. As importantly, the regular citizens in our common sense coalition can use their economic power and their social might to make it clear we will not tolerate the erasure of our people.

I realize some of my readers do not like my characterization of this struggle. It is certainly not politically correct to argue on the basis of race, sex, and religion. That is considered “identity politics”, which we are supposed to oppose, and instead talk about equal opportunity. I would like my readers to consider that our enemies are quite clear about their intention to eradicate us, and thus if we do not resist them as proud and unified men and women of the West, we will not be able to summon the righteous energy we need to defeat them. I wish this were not true because it would be preferable to keep identity out of it. Perhaps some day we will be able to rebuild a civilization that is based on freedom, free trade, good will, self-determination, and the rest of our enlightenment principles. We do not live in such a world today.

We are good people. We have a right to survive and thrive as all good people do.

Long live the men and women of the West.