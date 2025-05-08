I promised you hope in the midst of despair.

Black Pills

The decision-makers in the Trump Administration have been told by the global managers that there will be no further action allowed on the COVID crime.

It appears that President Trump was allowed to win the 2024 election because he agreed to cover-up the Democide.

The chosen new bureaucrats on the federal government health team have been given boundaries they are not allowed to cross in order to protect the COVID criminals.

Normie citizens are immobilized by their denial about what has been done to them.

There are not enough COVID Dissidents with nothing to lose to continue the fight.

Red Pills

Enough people now realize the United States Government, even under Trump so-called populism, is ultimately responsive to the international fascist cartel.

True information sources continue to overwhelm standard media propaganda outlets, which is creating a rejection of the Zionist-American perpetual war alliance.

Populist energy is now driving both major political parties in the United States.

The evil American Empire continues to cascade toward economic and social collapse.

Nationalism is rising all over the world as historical globalist entities lose influence.

White Pills

There are now enough people to form an unbeatable resistance.

The people of the West are poised to consider, non-participation and new nation-building as their disillusionment about their corrupted governments increases.

Vision

A decentralized peace, health, and happiness awakening will supplant the fantasy underpinnings of the existing international rules-based order of Liberalism.

The world-wide awakened will defeat the fascists and install better governments with humane leaders in new nations.

As this Fourth Turning resolves, the world will enter a golden era of peace, prosperity, health, and relative happiness.