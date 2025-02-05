I call this Substack Paving the Way because I deploy my intuition and pattern recognition abilities to imagine future events and to help others envision what to do to get on the correct side of goodness. I am often operating against the grain.

In light of President Trump’s craven plan to facilitate the imperialist colonization and continued genocide of a people in the Middle East, I believe this is the opportunity to forge a coalition of common sense people that do not wish to go along with the plan. We are at a critical moment in world history.

The Trump plan is misguided and immoral. At its core element it is a plan to use illegitimate power to crush poor, minority people in the name of Jewish religious extremism. It is Trump populism’s acquiescence to global power and global capital. It is an imperialist military solution to a socio-cultural problem.

Calling all Common Sense Nationalists and COVID Dissidents

The opposition coalition will contain Common Sense Nationalists and many other stakeholders who are not imprisoned by Zionist influences, by virtue of their cultural identities, their illogical religious philosophies, their fear of lost status, their dual loyalties, or because they are coerced or bribed to go along with tyranny. Many of these Anti-Zionists are also COVID Dissidents because they came to Trump Populism from the left of center. They were never part of Trump’s Christian Nationalist base. They understand that President Trump is wrong about Israel and he is wrong about Operation Warp Speed. These are his primary blind spots. Many are traditional Catholics who have thrown their support behind President Trump for other reasons. Many are Ron Paul-type Libertarians. Many are Pat Buchanan-type Paleoconservatives. Many are philosophical anti-totalitarians. This is a massive coalition of people that need to come together to stop the Trump slide into insanity.

We love what President Trump is doing to destroy the criminal Deep State and to reverse the cultural rot brought about by the Democratic Party Rainbow Cult. We love what he is doing to deconstruct government and to escape from globalism’s clenches. We love what DOGE is doing. We love how his administration is destroying the criminal security state. This is all amazing. Unfortunately, these two blind spots, MRNA Vaccine denial, and Zionist compliance, are a wet blanket for the good stuff. Thus, we need to reposition the platform and re-prioritize the goals of Trumpism.

When I look at the potential for national leadership for this emerging coalition I see Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie, Ron Paul, much of the COVID Dissident leadership, and legions of niche online nationalists who hold sway among anonymous Anti-Zionist adherents, as the people best qualified to lead the coalition. Carlson has shown that he is an independent, non-Zionist. We need to hear from him now. Ron Paul is already speaking up loudly about the Zionist insanity and military adventurism. A number of widely-followed internet influencers are doing the same. I am disappointed in Stave Bannon on this issue. He is missing a powerful opportunity to be a true Nationalist. We need quieter voices from within the MAGA Coalition to get in the game now to stop this impending action by the President.

President Trump is primarily motivated by his desire to be popular. Our popular coalition voice needs to reach him this week. President Trump needs to know that his populist/nationalist coalition will splinter if he takes this unwise course of action in the Middle East. We will form a new coalition and a new political party without him.

Here is a better alternative.

Stop the Greater Israeli Project cold. Use the U.S. Military with combined economic, legal, and political pressure to stop Israeli expansion in the Middle East. Create an enforced peace accord throughout the region. Rebuild the Gaza Strip and all other bombed out territories with U.S. Military coordination (Operation Warp Speed II?) using funding from Arab Governments, corporate entities, and local labor from the affected territories. Demand that Arab states discontinue their assaults on Israel in exchange for U.S. led reconstruction and political protection from Zionism. Create permanent homes for the indigenous people of the area so that peace may prevail.

President Trump can be an international hero for all people, not just for one group of influential people who have a lot of money and a lot of power in the current global order. This is bigger than the Palestinians in Gaza. It is all of us.