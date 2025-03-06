First, watch this epic Joe Rogan clip with truth-teller Ian Carroll. This may be the most important video ever placed on the internet.

Carroll makes several critical points.

The Israeli State was founded by a group of well-funded terrorists that became the leaders of their nation. Those terrorists continue to operate. Not all Jewish people are supporters of that mafia. Censorship and propaganda hide the truth about the Zionist Conspiracy. The open internet threatens the narratives that maintain the Zionist Conspiracy. The Epstein blackmail operation was an Israeli-driven assault on the American State with help from the controlled American CIA and other criminal elements.

Let that sink in.

Carroll implied:

The October 7 event in Israel may have been a False Flag operation designed to build support for Israel at a time when Israel realism was breaking through.

Now, reflect on the recent oddly-timed statements supporting the state of Israel and American Jews from several members of the Trump Administration. There appears to be an intensifying propaganda pro-Israel campaign that is being pushed by someone.

There appears to be a Jewish loyalty test within the Trump Administration.

It is unlikely that President Trump could have been elected without interference from the Zionist Conspirators, who expect subservience from their loyal Trumpian subjects.

Now ask yourself if the Israel apologists in the Trump Administration are America First or America Second.

Are they being bribed or blackmailed to ignore the truth about the Zionist conspiracy?

Next, consider this question. Can a coalition of true America First Nationalists emerge to assume control of the America First Movement?

Are you listening Steve Bannon?

Pat Buchanan tried.

To some extent Ron Paul tried.

The Alt Right Revolutionaries tried in 2016-2018. Many of those revolutionaries for truth and common sense were forced underground.

Now we have the emergence of this latest cohort of Israel realists including Carroll.

Expect intense resistance.

My thoughts:

I admire the Jewish people and especially their religious traditions for intellectual and moral excellence. Many of them have been great colleagues and clients over the years.

I do not support the notion that Jewish terrorists and their associated power elite should be allowed to take over my country for the benefit of their country, nor do many American Jews advocate such terrorism. We need them to speak up now.

I do not support the notion that any people are chosen by God to manage other people.

The American Nation is a sovereign community of European, Christian people that built a country on the North American Continent. We want that Nation to survive.

We are not required to accept colonization, conquer, or replacement by anyone. We have a right to protect ourselves so that our people may continue on this earth.

God bless Ian Carroll and the current wave of true American Nationalists.