I recently attended an end of life panel discussion. The presenters, who were doctors, lawyers, nurses, priests, and hospice social workers offered their perspectives about the various important issues individuals and families confront at the end of life. I was shocked by what these professionals revealed about the organ donation industry.

Disturbing Trends

Apparently, the organ donation industry is lucrative and growing rapidly.

The companies that procure the organs are very aggressive because there is tremendous world-wide demand for functioning organs.

The companies need fresh organs so they must remove the organs from host bodies as soon after death as possible. In practice this may mean removing the organs from the live bodies of brain dead patients.

There is a well-established definition for brain death with associated diagnostic assessment and criteria that may not always be followed at all hospitals by all doctors. Yes, you read that correctly.

The doctors at our conference revealed cases in which death may have been declared prematurely by unscrupulous doctors to facilitate the rapid removal of the organs. Yes, you read that correctly.

The organ donation companies are routinely soliciting hospitals to use their services, that may require “unusual” ways to procure the organs rapidly. Apparently there is even a procedure that includes clamping the carotid artery to make sure no blood gets to the brain of the “brain dead” person. Yes, you read that correctly. Why would they need to clamp an artery of a person that was dead?

If you give permission on your driver’s license or some other municipal document to become an organ donor, you waive any rights to your own organs that you may have had. The hospitals take complete control as soon as a doctor declares you expired.

Host hospitals also make money from procuring your organs after you die.

You may specifically refuse organ donation by stating your refusal on a living will or advanced directive. Consider doing so.

Good doctors believe they are captive to their hospitals, but many doctors with conscience are speaking out to try to call attention to this crime.

The COVID Plandemic opened the floodgates to organ donation fraud because so many people were killed by iatrogenic hospital protocols.

There is some speculation that people were murdered by the COVID protocols specifically so the organ procurement companies and the hospitals could get organs for profits. This is dark, and needs further investigation.

Implications

The Western, societal diminishment of the sanctity of human life that accelerated during the COVID 19 era, is leading to opportunistic profit-seeking from organ donation via quiet euthanasia and sometimes state-encouraged, overt euthanasia.

This dark trend must be reversed by re-instilling the appreciation for the sanctity of every human life , an enduring core Catholic value.