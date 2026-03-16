I found a kindred spirit this morning.

H/T Mike Yeadon

This is how I see things:

We are in the midst of a civilizational ruin and reinvention cycle because the divine spark within most people has been overwhelmed by harmful societal conditions. Thus, our task as dissidents in this Fourth Turning is to lead a spiritual reformation in the West by helping more people rediscover their divine spark. Non-participation creates room for growth.