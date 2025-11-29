is comfortable with the dominant Euro-American culture and traditions.

is a heterosexual man or woman.

is a parent or aspiring parent to multiple children.

is a small business owner.

is part of a homesteading community in a rural area of a conservative state.

is a producer of most of his own food in conjunction with his neighbors.

is a responsible gun owner.

is a cultural or practicing Christian.

is also a supporter of traditional European Pagan traditions.

raises his children to be neighborly and responsible.

did not inject the MRNA poison.

is actively opposed to the COVID fraud.

does not take any vaccines, nor does he allow his children to take any vaccines.

uses the mainstream healthcare professional community sparingly.

does not take any pharmaceuticals other than the occasional antibiotic.

is a homeschooler.

actively opposes all centralized digital control mechanisms.

is opposed to transhumanism.

buys local products from other healthy revolutionaries.

uses local credit unions.

uses cash as much as he can.

eats organic foods purchased at or shared with local family farms to the extent he can.

is an outdoorsman.

is anti-war.

fight for clean air, clean soil, and clean water.

avoids EMF exposure to the maximum extent he can.

gets direct sunlight every day.

fixes everything he can himself.

boycotts all large corporations to the maximum extent he can.

Please add your revolutionary actions below.