The state of Israel runs United States foreign policy. It is very dangerous.

Netanyahu is a war criminal.

The only way to peace is to create an autonomous Palestinian State.

The Central Intelligence Agency is primarily a regime change operation, which makes it an international criminal organization.

The United States of Bullying planned to launch seven overthrow operations since 911 at the behest of Israel.

The Ukraine war was started by the expansionist United States Imperial Empire.

The Baltic States will survive with mutual respect and negotiation with Russia.

China is a success story, not an enemy.

The foreign policy of the United States is childish.