Several weeks ago I decided to come out of retirement because I believed the timing was right to make a new contribution to the mental health profession. I am a 35-year veteran, Marriage and Family Therapist. I am fully-licensed and have a Supervisor credential in Idaho, a conservative state I chose to relocate to and practice in because I wanted to serve people that share my values. I practice in North Idaho, the most conservative part of the Gen State.

I sent a submission to the advertiser/publisher Psychology Today, the largest online advertiser for psychotherapists and go-to source for most psychotherapy consumers. This is the description I submitted:

Because we are living in a turbulent era, surrounded by unhealthy influences, I help people that are struggling to make sense of the world and their place in it. I like to work with people that believe they are trying to live good lives in the midst of toxic circumstances, or as they are attempting to recover from traumatic events. That can include offering faith integrated counseling if patients desire that emphasis. I am a cultural Christian, but I have a broad-based understanding of many spiritual perspectives. I do not offer EMDR or any of the other pre-packaged treatments. I attempt to set a solid container and talk to people. I like to work with people who are outside the mainstream. I help people who may have unpopular views about other dominant health and socio-political narratives, including medications, lifestyle, values, and spirituality. I came out of retirement because the mental health profession remains inadequate for many underserved groups. I try to help traditionally-oriented men who have tended to avoid typical psychotherapy or have been harmed by it. My sub-specialties within that group are Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, veterans issues, and issues that affect homesteading fathers.

Psychology Today is an extremely Progressive publication. All one needs to do is look at the “lived experience” forced choice categories to discern the identities their managers (and presumably their benefactors) believe are important.

Race/Ethnicity

“I am a...”

‘black therapist’, ‘african american therapist’, ‘black family therapist’

‘latinx therapist’, ‘psicólogos hispanos’, ‘psicóloga hispanohablante’

‘asian therapist’, ‘asian family therapist’

‘south asian therapist’, ‘indian therapist’

‘native american therapist’, ‘native therapist’

‘mixed race therapist’, ‘multiracial family therapist’

‘caribbean therapist’

‘middle eastern therapist`

Faith

“I am a...”

‘buddhist therapist’

‘christian therapist’

‘hindu therapist’

‘jewish therapist’, ‘frum therapist’

‘muslim therapist’, ‘islamic therapist’

‘secular therapist’, “nonreligious therapist’

‘sikh therapist’

‘lds therapist’, ‘mormon therapist’

LGBTQIA+

“I am a...”

‘bisexual therapist’, ‘bi therapist’

‘gay therapist’

‘lesbian therapist’

‘transgender therapist’, ‘trans therapist’

Other

“I am a...”

‘blind therapist’, ‘vision impaired therapist’

‘deaf therapist’, ‘hearing impaired therapist’

‘disabled therapist’

‘FAT acceptance therapist’, ‘health at every size therapist’

‘rheumatoid RA therapist’, ‘crohn’s depression therapist’, ‘colitis therapist’

‘little person therapist’, ‘dwarf therapist’

‘single parent therapist’, ‘single mother therapist’, ‘single father therapist’

‘vegan therapist’, ‘ethical vegan therapist’

‘veteran therapist’, ‘military therapist’

How does one get his own lived experience category on this list? If I am required to pay someone off they should let me know who that person is (just kidding of course). Do readers notice any lived experience categories that are conspicuously absent?

Here is my lived experience from my own website:

My lived experience is as a small town, traditional, Roman Catholic guy from humble roots. I am thankful for that upbringing and the values it imbued in me. I've been married to my first wife for over 40 years, and I have two responsible adult children.

Essentially, traditional, male, heterosexual.

Draw your own conclusions.

Many people in Idaho and indeed around the country are skeptical of psychotherapy because they believe they could unwittingly walk into an encounter with a person that does not share their values. The research shows that men are more skeptical than women because the profession is now about 75% female and 90% Progressive orientation. Thus, their concerns are valid. I can understand the decision by Psychology Today to provide psychotherapy consumers with adequate informed consent information to help them pick a provider, but why limit that information to only selected politically correct categories?

Of course, all of this would not be necessary if Progressive socio-political beliefs had not already contaminated the psychotherapy space, and providers were neutral, as their professional ethics require.

That’s why I came out of retirement.

The push-back at me has been intense. They have something to hide.