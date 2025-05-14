The martyrs want everyone to be martyrs.

Many people lost their reputations and their livelihoods because they martyred themselves during the COVID Democide by telling the truth. I am one of them.

It is tempting for me to expect that everyone else do the same, but I need to remind myself that different people have different roles to play in life and everyone that has good intentions (and that is most people) is doing the best he/she can.

This dynamic appears to be playing out in the latest us vs. them controversy over Casey Means, the recent selection for Surgeon General in the Trump Administration. I notice many of the martyrs getting quite angry at Means for not being bold enough about the MRNA poisons and instead choosing to advocate for safer positions like food safety and environmental toxins. I understand their rage. Here they are having lost everything by speaking truth to power and along comes this Means chick who is taking the safe route who gets nominated for a big job in government. On top of that she comes across as a sanctimonious, disingenuous, rich Millennial. Maddening.

But unproductive.

Robert Malone just wrote this:

The changes to our healthcare system are coming at us so quickly it's hard to assimilate what they all mean and the huge positive impact that they will have on the health of America. Yet still the chaos agents and paid promotors, who are working for farma bucks, as well as chasing clicks, likes, follows, and advertising/donor dollars, don’t stop with their shrill proclamations about how MAHA is corrupted, how Kennedy is a traitor to the cause, that people who support this administration are turn-coats, blah, blah, blah. These attacks are aimed at the MAHA base. This is fifth-generation warfare. What are the consequences when the chaos agents take the base’s focus off of these positive changes and instead re-focus their energy on a relatively low-level candidate who is up for nomination for the Surgeon General instead? There is a psyops campaign going on. Are you falling for it? When you read these influencers, their gullible followers, and the bots supporting them, did you start to think about MAHA and Sec. Kennedy negatively? What about your friend’s opinion on MAHA? Has that been influenced negatively? Is farma’s psyops campaign working? In my own life, I have non-influencer friends and colleagues who have supported MAHA in the past, who have been getting massive dopamine hits by participating in the cyberbullying of the candidate for Surgeon General. All the while either ignoring or even denigrating all the positive changes happening at HHS. Do you see it yet?

I am not implying that Malone is correct but that his argument is interesting.

I also find the ideas from many that do not like Malone’s take interesting.

All or nothing thinking is a symptom post trauma.

My free advice to the martyrs out there (I get paid $225.00 per hour for this shit) is to keep doing what you are doing to fight the revolution but save your rage for the democidal maniacs. Steven Hatfill named them yesterday. There are thousands more out there across multiple disciplines. One of them is President of the United States.

If you can prove some influencer is actively being paid to support the enemy or is the enemy then let’s have that proof. Otherwise, I for one am not going to read the gossip because I an zeroed in on fighting the democidal maniacs. I apologize if that comes across as critical of anyone with good intentions.

Now I am going to write something extremely controversial that will probably get me branded as a sexist bastard who hates the Big Moms for Health Freedom.

Women get their feelings hurt too easily. Women that learn to take things less personally have a higher life satisfaction and fewer mental health problems.

I can prove that with pre-woke era research if you need it.

The democidal maniacs in our intelligence and information services know this about women and they exploited that psychology to take control during the Plandemic.

Do not let it happen again.