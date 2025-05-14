Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

Will R Thomson
Intelligent post.

I am a martyr too.

Cost me a lot more than just a job.

Senator Ron Johnson said to JJ couy once "i went to talk to al the COVID heros, but they were all totally obsessed with their own singular what they think".

That is a highly highly revealing observation. And a source of the issue.

Most whiksteblowers have all Been just independently doing endless talks on what they think.

Not.

Science at all.

That's a HUGE problem.

Take Dr Yeadon.

Never had done scientific open debate the entire time.

He's not the only one.

Somebody stop the pantomime. I want to get off.

Freedom Farmer
Thanks for the perspective. It makes me think of the 9/11 Truth "movement." I have been a "troofer" since, oh, 2003-05 (It was a transition of sorts. Longer story!). There are: the Judy Woodward DEWs / "dustification" campers; the thermite and squibs / traditional demo campers; the "the planes were projections" campers; the Mossad-did-it campers; the CIA-did-it campers; the micro-nukes / dirty bomb(s) campers; the Steven-Jones-is-controlled-ops campers; the Richard-Gage-and-AE 9/11 Truth -don't-get-it campers; the __?__ (If anyone doesn't agree exactly with what I think, they SUCK!) campers; and all manner of overlaps between and among these camps; and the back-biting, shit-talking, discrediting poop-flinging, etc. ad nauseam....

Sometimes it just feels like a monkey wrench has been thrown into the clockworks!

