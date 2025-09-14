Mentally ill people must be contained or they will destroy Western Civilization.

I began to worry about the exploitation of people with mental health problems a decade ago when I started to notice how Progressive community organizers at our universities, who were often white or Jewish women, seemed to have no qualms about riling up already compromised black or gay young people to protest something.

When I was at Montana State University as an adjunct instructor there was something called the Gay/Straight Alliance, which was misnamed. It was the organization for damaged queer youth who used emotional blackmail and other peer pressure to get heterosexual youth to join their club and their protests. The faculty mentors were also damaged, but manipulative and well paid, which I knew was a sociopathic combination. They should have been fired, and probably arrested for exploiting the emotions of the damaged kids to do their rallies against all of their various causes, from abortion, to sex, to race relations. They had these kids all riled up and righteous. It worried me. Of course they were beyond reproach and beyond criticism because they were sexual minorities. They were untouchable even though they were very sick.

These kids needed good psychotherapy and sound mentoring from balanced men and women. Many of the kids were autistic. All of them were insecure and fragile. Many of them were suicidal. Many of them were histrionic. The majority of them probably could have been diagnosed with Borderline or Histrionic Personality Disorders.

Instead, they were getting biased mental health treatment from “gay-affirmative” counselors, many of them interns who were themselves damaged and politically motivated. I believed it was malpractice and even child abuse for the younger ones. Their strategy, give these kids a cause to empower them in aggrieved groups, against an evil, heteronormative society, was extremely destructive to their mental health.

The common sense (Old School) counseling approach would have been to contain, assess their needs, help them mourn losses, alleviate their symptoms, and build a constructive pro-social identity. I started a group called Students for Common Sense at MSU as an antidote to this madness. They fired me.

I now know this pattern I was seeing around 2014/15 was a well-funded and highly organized part of the American Bolshevik Revolution that had been launched during the Obama Administration. These young people were brainwashed soldiers doing what they were told. This was a mentally ill army.

Here we are today.

The same malevolent mentors are exploiting the queer and black, mentally ill army to kill conservative, white, heterosexual Christians. Charlie Kirk was their first target. The mentally ill army is comprising lists of their other proposed targets. What was launched and accelerated in 2015, has reached peak homicide today. I knew it would.

The solution is included in the description of the problem. Attack this scourge at its source. That would include:

Properly characterize and contextualize this crisis as exploitation of mentally ill youth by sociopathic, politically-motivated Progressive revolutionaries. Identify existing criminal charges that are applicable. Stop the funding to these revolutionary programs. Identify and arrest the agitators and the organizers who are inciting and organizing violence against conservative, white, heterosexual, Christians. Isolate and identify the victim/soldiers and mandate pro-social mental health treatment for them (sorry if that sounds coercive. These youth are a menace).

Of course. the most essential action we need to do is organize our own Conservative, White, Heterosexual, Christian Army to protect each other. Yours truly has been doing that since 2015 when I realized what was happening. That brought me on a journey through the Dissident Right because I saw then what many on the Light-Right are just starting to see. These mentally ill people and their handlers are dangerous. They wish to kill us. We need offense and defense if we are going to eliminate this menace.

Thus, we need help from legitimate government for the offense but we can do the defense on our own, in our own communities. Leave a comment for me below if you want more information about how to do that.

To my colleagues, friends, and family in the exploitation industry. Think about what you are doing.

The lens I am offering in this essay is psychological. It does not preclude that there is also a spiritual dimension to this crisis. However, I believe we will have a greater chance to eliminate the threat if we approach it from a perspective that most normies in government and media can embrace.

Onward.