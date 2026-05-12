This organization is a think tank for common sense mental health professionals. We will promote the things that make individuals and societies healthy and happy, and identify what good mental health treatment professionals do to get great results.



We are not planning to tweak the existing mental health organizations and systems. A reinvention is necessary.



Unfortunately, we have two distinct mental health treatment communities emerging. Practitioners in the two communities do not agree about what is true, healthy, or normal. Not too long ago we would have said our ideas at the Ministry for Mental Health reflect common sense. Now, apparently, in this revolutionary era, in which postmodern radicals have taken control of our associations, we are reactionaries for having them. Thus, it may even be necessary to create a new profession for professionals who can practice unencumbered by the contamination from profit incentives and state-sponsored political ideology.



If you have avoided ideas like this in the past because you wanted to be perceived as reputable, it is time to reconsider your position. Dangerous, corrupt ideologues have assumed power in the establishment mental health associations and they are wreaking havoc on reality, which is doing great harm to society. Our health and mental health system is in shambles. Human health is hanging in the balance.



The Ministry for Mental Health is unfortunately needed to promote professional excellence that is free from sociopolitical contamination that hurts people. Professional helpers should not be brow-beaten into practicing in accordance with standards of care that come from the political objectives of well-funded Progressive activists, government bureaucrats, and Pharma profiteers rather than from good research and common sense.



We love our human brothers and sisters profoundly, but unintelligent people, and people with serious mental health problems are now shaping social policies. Delusion, paranoia, and groupthink have replaced common sense. Envy, destructive entitlement, and revenge-striving are fueling hostile actions toward good people. The collective actions of these radicals threaten western civilization. We should be providing treatment for these people, not allowing them to rule over us.



We support:

Applying critical thinking rather than political correctness or critical social justice in our work.

Fostering the capacity for self-control, psychological differentiation, personal agency, interdependence, interpersonal wisdom, and respect for authority.

Teaching people how to be happy, loving, productive, and wise.

Advocating the strengthening of marriages, families, and civic institutions, as the essential ingredients for healthy communities.

Adopting an integrative (wholistic/mind-body-spirit) approach to mental health care that treats the whole person.

Advocating the creation and maintenance of high-trust communities in which good mental health and community participation can flourish.

Advocating what works, based on state-of-the-art research rather than conventional wisdom.

Systems reform that frees helpers to be maximally effective.

Fostering personal responsibility, neighborliness, and thrift as core communitarian competencies.​

Honoring the positive power of the spiritual mystery of the helping relationship.

This group is open to mental health professionals by invitation only.

We are seeking relevant researchers and advanced psychotherapy practitioners for our inaugural Summit for Psychotherapy Excellence and Optimal Mental Health.



​Framework:



Optimal Mental Health Division

The mission of this division is to improve the mental health of the Western World by advancing cultural practices that make people healthier and happier.



Effective Treatment Division​

The mission of this division is to improve the capacities of the providers in the mental health treatment community by identifying and advancing effective practices and eliminating ineffective or harmful practices.

Contact Kevin Kervick for more information about The Ministry for Mental Health.