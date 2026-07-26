I have been following a guy named Toby Rogers on X and Substack since 2020. He is an expert on vaccines and autism, among other things. He wrote this yesterday:

I took a break from X for several days. I discovered that the outside world knows nothing about what’s actually going on. It’s pretty astonishing actually — mainstream news is just a homogenized, sanitized, and corporatized information desert.

My take is that the CIA and their Zionist propaganda partners manufacture consent via information control. Some people call it mind control, but I fear that phrase sounds too weird to most people that are already skeptical about this phenomenon.

I contributed the following ideas to Toby’s thread.

Right. My un-X Normie friends think I am crazy and I understand that conclusion because they aren't receiving any truthful information about the important issues in our world. They live in an information void. I do not have success convincing them of anything. It is manufactured consent out there. We live in dual realities.

Agreed. The country is mentally ill from information neglect. Normies are being lobotomized with non information.

I found this too. This is majorly concerning. When I talk to people about many major global issues, they treat like a lunatic. They don't believe these proven things can actually happen, that people could actually be that horrible, that our governments and judicial systems are as corrupt as they are. - Victoriouswords

Yes, that is the key. Jung called it denial of shadow. The ability to develop psychologically is diminished by CIA control of information.

It’s even worse--mainstream news is now nothing but deliberate, intentional promotion of disinformation, propaganda, and false narratives in order to promote communism and one world government led by global elites. The good news is public trust in legacy media is at record lows. - Aibou Arizona

I’m not sure it is communism we need to worry about. The managers of global capital seem to be on the totalitarian march.

Was listening to David Webb the other day. He had a caller who frequently travels to Europe. It’s not just within our shores. The caller said there is nothing but negative news about the USA. Explained ally of how we are viewed from the world. Essentially everyone hates us.

I hate us too. Former patriot here. We are a criminal lot.

Legacy media has created an alternate universe. And they did it so well, that I have to call my own sanity into question from time to time to maintain fidelity. - PanchotheRighty

It’s true. I ask questions to normie friends and they’re clueless. X is the place to know what is what in the world right now. Granted one has to use discrimination. - President Lisa Trump

Yes. X has too much nonsense but raw truth in the mix. Substack has longer form truth. Everything else is useless noise and deliberate lies with a few kernels of truth in the mix from time to time to infer credibility. A person is what he reads.

This is the most important issue of our time.

Millions of people were murdered during the Covid Democide and are still being murdered because life-saving information was withheld from them.

We need to rise up and demand that the information control ends and the world is finally able to awaken to the truth about how our world actually operates.

H/T to one of my other heroes, John Leake for posting this John Lennon Video: