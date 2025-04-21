There is an important controversy brewing in Boise, Idaho.

Our state legislature passed a law in the most recent session that limits which flags can be flown at municipal buildings. The ubiquitous Rainbow Flag that is a symbol of the universality and presumed normalness of what the Rainbow People term sexual diversity, including homosexuality; transgenderism; and queer sexuality generally, is not one of them. This new law is making the queers and their allies angry.

The Boise mayor, Lauren McLean, is one of those angry and defiant allies. She has refused to enforce the new law.

Here is my brief video from Boise City Hall.

This is a battle between the sexual anarchists and the Normals. Another way of saying this is that it is a battle to define what is considered normal and what is considered deviant. It is a battle to save heteronormativity.

The Normals are weary of the histrionic grandstanding of the narcissistic Rainbow People who are constantly shoving their divisive flag in their faces, and offering their gross sexual displays in public. They want the prideful Rainbow People to go away. In particular, the Normals want to uphold the sex binary because they believe the alternative is harmful. Their voices were heard during the 2024 presidential election as this was one of the most significant issues in that election. The Normals won.

Here is one definition of heteronormativity:

..the assumption that heterosexuality is the standard for defining normal sexual behavior and that male–female differences and binary gender roles are the natural and immutable essentials in normal human relations.

Makes sense to me.

Since the days of depraved sex researcher and admitted pedophile Alfred Kinsey there has been an effort by the sexual anarchists after him to broaden acceptable sexual expressions so as to limit which behaviors are considered deviant. The anarchists have pushed hard to move anal sex, sexual masochism/sadism, and other tawdry sexual practices into the normal category. Normals are repulsed by these behaviors.

Recently the anarchists have been trying to eliminate the biological sex binary completely so that everyone could define their own gender expression that they believe exists along a socially constructed masculine-feminine continuum. As should be clear from my statements in this article, the sex binary boundary is just one aspect of the broader controversy about human sexuality in the 21st Century.

This cultural war battle follows on the heels of the previous decades-long drive to make homosexuality a normal expression, and resulted in the misguided 2015 Supreme Court decision to make homosexual marriage legal in all fifty states. The Idaho House of Representatives called on the Supreme Court to reverse that decision this year. Many followers of the Supreme Court believe this effort to make homosexual marriage a state matter will be successful just as the effort to make abortion a state matter was eventually successful. Idaho citizens should get to decide what is considered normal in their state. Ultimately, I believe Idahoans should be able to leave a union of states that pushes core morality on them that they believe is abhorrent, but that broader discussion is for another time.

Idaho is a very conservative and very Christian state. Though almost all people are tolerant of other lifestyles, most people in our state are on the side of the Normals. They want to preserve heteronormativity because it seems natural. It is common sense.

Many people justify their naturalistic opinion about human sexuality on religious grounds. It is also possible to make a public health argument for heteronormativity.

My clinical opinion has always been that queerness, including homosexuality and transgenderism, should be considered a mental disorder. Sociologically speaking, these behaviors should be considered deviant. That does not mean people engaging in these behaviors are bad people. It means they are disordered and need our help. Yet, we have a mental health establishment that is largely controlled by Northeastern and California secular/relativistic values that promotes the opposite view. The mental health establishment is under control of the LGBTQ activists. This is one of the reasons I decided to retire from the mental health profession, and work as a guide.

I expressed this politically incorrect clinical opinion to some colleagues at a confidential peer supervision consultation about five years ago. One of my colleagues reported me to the Massachusetts professional counseling licensure board to try to cancel me, necessitating I offer a costly defense, Thus, I have the battle scars to support my advocacy for heteronormativity. I believe this is an important issue.

I will avoid all of the normal caveats to save your time. Readers insert them here.

Here are just a few facts about sexuality that readers may not know. If this list grosses you out I am sorry. The facts matter.

Very few homosexuals actually want to get married and when they do get married they are often in open marriages.

Gay men have on average about ten times the sexual partners in their lifetimes than heterosexual men.

The queer creed condones serious sadomasochistic excesses like very rough sex that creates lasting injuries, and an inability because of habituation, to receive sexual pleasure without also experiencing pain or inflicting pain.

Queers are often in dysfunctional polymorphous relationships.

The rate of domestic violence in lesbian relationships is very high.

Lesbians have higher than average rates of depression, bi-polar disorder, personality disorders, and explosive disorders.

Many women turn away from heterosexual relationships after abusive relationships with bad men. They never get adequate treatment for their trauma. They get “rescued” by lesbian groomers.

Most gay men end up with anal injuries because the anal sphincter is not designed for incoming objects. It is designed for outputs only.

Most gay adolescents are first “mentored” by adult gay men. This is an open secret. Many effeminate and vulnerable boys who might otherwise become healthy heterosexual men with adequate role modeling, are damaged by this sexual abuse. Good treatment can help these boys, although the mental health establishment makes Reparative Therapy for abuse impossible to get in most states. I have never done it but I know it works.

Virtually all youngsters who suffer from gender dysphoria have several other mental health problems that have nothing to do with their dysphoric condition.

Gender confusion may have an environmental basis - vaccines or some other environmental agent. We are just beginning to investigate this phenomenon.

Most “transgender” teens accept their biological selves over time without intervention, even if they might have some abnormal sexuality.

Most people are caught up in contrived, and preferred mainstream narratives about sexual diversity, and thus may be unfamiliar with these disturbing facts above. Homosexuality, queerness, and transgenderism are major public health concerns that receive inadequate attention because of political correctness. This must change to protect the victims and to protect society.

Everyone wants to be kind and considerate to people who are different, and this is especially true for parents who are dealing with a questioning child, but Normals do not want to remake the world to accommodate unhealthy sexual differences. They want to preserve heteronormativity. That is the issue in a nutshell. It is common sense.

There will always be a place for people with minority sexual expressions as they work out their dilemmas, but that place may not be Idaho, not even increasingly “Progressive” Boise, Idaho. The Boise mayor should reconsider her position.

The Rainbow People had their moment.