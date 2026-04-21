Goal

Improve the health and mental health of the American Nation by rediscovering the core American identity, and empowering Americans to reclaim their nation.

We will replace corrupt government officials with good men and women.

We will end harmful global banking institutions, criminal corporations, and authoritarian panopticon control systems.

We will eradicate transhumanism and technocratic totalitarianism.

We will rediscover goodness, truth, and common sense.

We will build healthier, happier, and holier natural communities.