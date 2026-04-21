Paving the Way

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Freedom Farmer
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Hear hear! What I had feared some years ago--the possibility that Trump was merely an agent of sorts whose purpose was to infiltrate, control, misdirect, pollute, make a laughing stock of, and ultimately crash the lawful "America first" conservative movement--has proven to be reality. The fact that he still claims to be MAGA's leader would be utterly hilarious if it weren't so tragic and infuriating.

BUT... there is tremendous opportunity here! He has discredited himself (as a liar and traitor and worse) far more than the movement he purported to create and lead, and people are ever more aware of the scam that is our "two party" system.

Enter true patriots and the perhaps best potential for success for so-called "third party" platforms and candidates we've had in a century or more. And even better: honesty, rationality, real patriotism, and common sense can win the day, given that the two major parties are openly INSANE.

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