The Rediscovery of the American Nation
Our proposal for an authentic America First Reformation
Goal
Improve the health and mental health of the American Nation by rediscovering the core American identity, and empowering Americans to reclaim their nation.
We will replace corrupt government officials with good men and women.
We will end harmful global banking institutions, criminal corporations, and authoritarian panopticon control systems.
We will eradicate transhumanism and technocratic totalitarianism.
We will rediscover goodness, truth, and common sense.
We will build healthier, happier, and holier natural communities.
Hear hear! What I had feared some years ago--the possibility that Trump was merely an agent of sorts whose purpose was to infiltrate, control, misdirect, pollute, make a laughing stock of, and ultimately crash the lawful "America first" conservative movement--has proven to be reality. The fact that he still claims to be MAGA's leader would be utterly hilarious if it weren't so tragic and infuriating.
BUT... there is tremendous opportunity here! He has discredited himself (as a liar and traitor and worse) far more than the movement he purported to create and lead, and people are ever more aware of the scam that is our "two party" system.
Enter true patriots and the perhaps best potential for success for so-called "third party" platforms and candidates we've had in a century or more. And even better: honesty, rationality, real patriotism, and common sense can win the day, given that the two major parties are openly INSANE.