“For, in a democracy, every citizen, regardless of his interest in politics, 'holds office'; every one of us is in a position of responsibility; and, in the final analysis, the kind of government we get depends upon how we fulfill those responsibilities. We, the people, are the boss, and we will get the kind of political leadership, be it good or bad, that we demand and deserve.” - John F. Kennedy

I take this responsibility seriously.

About fifteen years ago I called for a "Revolution for Truth and Common Sense" and started an email listserv called "Free Spirits for Truth and Common Sense."

That initiative led to the formation of my grass roots organization, Common Sense Community Builders, that I highlighted in my first book, Discovering Possibility: A Common Sense Conservative Manifesto.

Common Sense Community Builders stimulated the establishment of Living a Good Life Church: A Common Sense Church, and my second book, Living a Good Life: Cultural Secession and Nation Building for men and women of the West.

Yesterday, President Trump called for a "Revolution of Common Sense" in his inaugural address.

I never received credit for my efforts nor made any money from any of it, but I have contributed to a better world, which is my calling. I have a lot of time left.

Now we common sense revolutionaries have an opportunity to shape revolutionary Trumpism. The following are a few of our goals, that may be different than what we are hearing from some of our nationalist/populist collaborators.

Our goals more closely align with the Steve Bannon/traditionalist wing of Trumpism rather than the Elon Musk technocratic futurism faction. I believe Trump is closer to Musk than Bannon because he loves grandiose ideas and big projects. I agree with Alexander Dugin’s philosophy of nationalism and multipolarity. I would like to see revolutionary Trumpism move in Dugin’s direction.

In his heart, I do not believe President Trump appreciates the beauty, perfection, and raw truth of the natural way of the world. This is a current weakness of Mercantile Trumpism. Having said that, I believe Bannon is misguided about his disdain for Nationalist China and his Christian Nationalist promotion of Judeo-supremacy. These beliefs are inconsistent with his otherwise excellent socio-political philosophy.

By the way, these are my definitions of Common Sense and the Good Life. I wrote these definitions in 2021.

Common Sense: The transcendent knowledge one gains from observing how people successfully consent to the laws of nature.

The Good Life: A way of life based on natural laws, evolutionary acceptance, and common sense that fosters health, happiness, and well-functioning communities.

Our goals:

The primary focus should be making America healthy, happy, and holy rather than powerful, productive, and wealthy. Pursuing our goals requires us to focus on sensible capitalism without endless growth or consumerism. Making America healthier means ending our worship of the Rockefeller medical religion including its most influential creeds, the belief in vaccines to prevent illnesses, and pills for every ailment. The way to eliminate the worship of these false gods is to launch criminal proceedings against the dangerous religionists. Making America healthier necessarily means eliminating mega-corporations that produce toxic products that are making the world sick. That means ending some of the biggest names in corporate America. There is no way to make Americans healthier that does not entail a temporary disruption to the economy. Making America healthier necessarily means reinventing the corporate economy. There is no route to reform that does not involve economic pain. Trump and many of his followers appear to believe we can have it all, instantly. That is a fantasy. We wish to create a more local, more agrarian, more small business, economy. We favor a multipolar nationalism, not an American Empire, which is just another version of globalism. We do not seek to denigrate other nations that may currently be competing with the United States for power, prestige and resources. The current United States Government is a criminal, racketeering operation. It can only be reformed by arresting and imprisoning the racketeers. The end to wokeism that is a critical component of Trumpism, should entail most importantly, a deliberate, honest, and systematic reinvigoration of white male power and influence in order to re-masculate our boys and men. Here is a start. Baron Trump acts like a young man should act. We wish to create a culture of holiness in which most people want to be good and do good, and in which being normal is idealized again and deviance is shamed.

Trumpism will fail unless we meet these additional goals because these goals are transcendent. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to make this movement the best it can be because a renewed civilization depends on us getting this right.

“One thing men are responsible for is bringing order to the world. They don’t always succeed, but it must be their duty to make the effort, and it’s not wise to distract them with histrionics when they attempt to do that, or shame them for trying. You are not excused from your duty in any case, American men. It’s not okay to pretend to be women to escape your duty. The women must not allow the men to hide among them and pretend to be them. They must insist that you be men.

One of your duties as men is to oppose false realities to preserve meaning, and you do that first by insisting on being upright yourself and speaking of things as they really are so that you can do with them what you must do. And this is the meaning of authority, which has been submerged in the flood we’re riding on, this flood of false realities drowning the meaning of everything.” – Jim Kunstler

“We are being purposefully overwhelmed by false inputs. Our enemy’s strategy is to serve us truth salted with lies. This is meant to intimidate, keep us off solid ground, and psych us out so we lose without a fight. Exposing yourself to popular culture and current events reported by the media is the death of your intellect. Although we need sources to educate ourselves, we must eliminate everything we can, for what we ignore has become more critical than what we read.” – Robert Yoho, M.D.

“For those of us who wish to help return sanity to an insane world, the first step is to bring order to our own minds and to live in a way that provides inspiration for others to follow.

It is not for nothing that our age cries out for the Redeemer Personality, for the one who can emancipate himself from the grip of the collective psychosis, and save at least his own soul, who lights a beacon of hope for others, proclaiming that here is at least one man, who has succeeded in extricating himself from the fatal identity with the group psyche.” Carl Jung

“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.” Charles Mackay

“America, it is said, is suffering from intolerance-it is not. It is suffering from tolerance. Tolerance of right and wrong, truth and error, virtue and evil, Christ and chaos. Our country is not nearly so overrun with the bigoted as it is overrun with the broadminded.” Monsignor Fulton J. Sheen

“Here in America we are descended in blood and in spirit from revolutionists and rebels – men and women who dare to dissent from accepted doctrine. As their heirs, may we never confuse honest dissent with disloyal subversion.” Dwight D. Eisenhower

“The collapse of the unipolar world signals the beginning of a grand metamorphosis, as the fading light of Western liberalism gives way to the awakening of ancient traditions, deep civilizational identities, and the promise of a vibrant, multipolar era full of boundless possibilities.” – Alexander Dugin

Since at least the 1960s, a war of increasingly global significance has been waged against human ‘primary ties’: the traditional family bond, faith, homeland, culture, and ethnicity. This aggression has been waged by a confluence of hostile groups including oligarchs and financiers, dysfunctional types who both promote and excel in filth and decay, and ethnic cliques motivated by extreme racial enmity. Connecting these various groups are a host of security agencies, NGOs, and technocrats, resulting in a bewildering swirl of attack points and subterfuge. If the Western peoples and their culture are locked in conflict, we are witnessing not a straightforward duel but a hyena attack. Faced with a large opponent, these hostile groups move simultaneously to both run the West to exhaustion and to tear chunks from its vital blood vessels. It is difficult indeed to find clarity in the middle of such a storm. ……. – Andrew Joyce

“Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.” – John Stuart Mill

“Dissidence is not merely opposition; it is the affirmation of an alternative, the manifestation of a deeper allegiance to the eternal truths that bind people to their history and destiny.” – Dominique Venner