The West has become a pathocracy, a terminal, depraved and dysfunctional system run by psychopaths and extreme narcissists.

And the people have obliged. This is from a guy named Matthew H:

America has turned into a fat, disgusting country full of people who are obese, have the IQ of a rock, pile into Walmart to get their "Great Value" products every week, and go home to watch Fox News or CNN, and eat up the slop that is fed to them by people who hate their guts.

I first started writing about cultural and systemic decay formerly in 2008, but have spent thirty years trying to warn people from the perspective of a family systems practitioner who was interested in the larger human system. A few years ago I gave up hope that the United States of America could be salvaged, thus owning my dissident identity and role. More reformers are starting to agree with me, especially now that their MAGA hopes have been dashed, because their lead guy has been exposed as a bought and Globalist-controlled, empty vessel.

I found these quotes in a great Substack article by Harrison Koehli.

Psychologist Andrew Łobaczewski”

….. societies don’t collapse simply because of bad policies or corrupt laws. They collapse when people with deeply disordered minds — especially psychopaths and extreme narcissists — quietly rise into positions of power and begin reshaping institutions to reflect their own inner world.

Then Russian Sociologist Alexander Dugin:

“The entire Western elite has been discredited. Epstein functioned as a kind of ‘personnel department’ for a world government. Candidates for global power passed through certain rituals and crimes there — including the abuse of minors, murder, and cannibalism — all recorded on film for subsequent control. The Western world has collapsed. Not a single Western political leader, whether in the United States or the European Union, retains any moral authority. This is a coming out: virtually the entire Global West appears as a pedophilic satanic organization. It is the end of any claim to leadership. Now anyone entering into agreements with a Western politician must understand that they may be sitting beside a maniac and a murderer. This is the West. Therefore, after the publication of this evidence, either humanity will destroy this system, this monstrous totalitarian sect, or the West will destroy humanity by transforming the entire planet into something resembling Epstein’s island, which has already become a symbol of the modern West as a whole.”

More from Andrew Łobaczewski:

“the dissidence of the normal.” It’s when enough people within a pathocratic system begin to quietly recognize what’s happening. They start to see through the mask. They notice the cruelty dressed up as policy. They notice the lies dressed up as leadership. They notice the emptiness behind the performance. And once that recognition reaches a critical mass, the system becomes unsustainable. Not because of some dramatic revolution. But because the normal people who were keeping the machine running simply stop cooperating. They stop believing the lies. They stop enforcing the rules. They stop looking away.

I believe this analysis from Łobaczewski and Dugin is entirely correct, but I want to extend their ideas with my own prescription.

Awareness is not sufficient to end and rebuild. Action is also necessary.

There are three necessary steps.

Cultural secession - A willful attitude in peaceful opposition to the dominant narratives of liberalism. One needs to completely separate himself psychologically from the pathocracy. This is the hardest part.

Non-participation - This is the intentional avoidance of the mandates from the pathocracy. People stop doing the things they are told to do by the culture managers.

New nation-building - A collection of individuals joins forces in a location to build a new community based on shared identity and values.

If this process looks familiar that is because it is not new.

This is the way broken things end and new things form.