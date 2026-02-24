Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

Freedom Farmer
21h

Great piece, thanks. All insightful and true, of course, and appropriately, grimly harsh in tone, as deserved. The one thing I would add: Those "in authority" (my quotes) not only wield their corrupt, ill-gotten power as a result of public apathy but also because they still retain (as Ron Paul astutely observed) a monopoly on force / over institutional means to use violence to continue to threaten the vast majority of decent (or wanting-to-be-decent) people. Our country was founded (as in a foundry / crucible) in the fires of violent civil conflict, called euphemistically a "revolution" for our dear history books and vainglorious, 20-20 hind-sighted retellings of our origins as a nation. In this day and age, we are armed to the teeth but continue to do nothing (myself included). At some point the parasites--no matter how terrifying they are and/or seem--must be eradicated... or at least enough of them as to instill palpable fear into the rest so that they scatter like the cockroaches they are. Luckily, there are so few of them compared to the population at large--even in relation to those of us who are actually "awake," armed, and able to fight, knowing who the legitimate targets are--that they can be dispatched as needed, despite their phalanxes of security, digital surveillance grid tools, soon-to-be-if-not-already-AI-driven pre-crime recognition systems [Please excuse me for a moment.... Hi, feds! I'm still here talking shit, just like I was twenty years ago!], control of our military and law enforcement agencies, control of our two-tiered fake "justice" system, etc.

As with all "revolutions," however, what / when will be the tipping point? Even for the lone wolf patriot who can act on his/her own? I haven't reached mine yet, clearly. Life is still too good, I guess, and I'm getting older every day! (I haven't yet felt desperate enough to go to, say DC, for example, and pop a few deserving deep state creeps, before getting gunned down by capitol police, etc. And I've been thinking about these necessities for two decades now. I guess I'm still a mere keyboard warrior / fake patriot.) How bad do things have to get before we expunge these monstrous creatures from our midst and throw off their ghoulish chains? Interestingly, it seems apparent that across the pond real heads are beginning to roll as a result of these Epsteinian Revelations; but here in the corrupt, faux Land of the Free and Home of the Brave: crickets, oh-wells, and turn the game back on, etc.

