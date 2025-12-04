This is our spiritual test. Can we bypass the impulse to say I told you so?

I agree with this wise woman. Those of us that have been on the red-pill journey can offer empathy, compassion, and space to our friends and family members.

The emerging revelations about institutions that we once trusted and eventually exposed have already validated our sanity, our independence, and our courage.

The traditional reality shapers are trying harder than ever to manufacture consent to maintain their false narratives.

We have overwhelmed them with our counter-narrative strategies. Yours truly has been doing that for at least twenty years if not my entire life.

I wrote about my reasoning in this earlier Substack article.

Why I risked my career and my relationships

I hoped truth and common sense could prevail over propaganda.

Paving the Way

Sep 23, 2022



Yours truly has been speaking truth to propaganda for over twenty years, even though it was hurting my career and my relationships. I did it because I have a very low tolerance for secrets and lies, given my own family background and my training as a family therapist. I also did it because I feared for our future. We are now in the midst of a communist cultural revolution in the United States. My fears have been validated.



I wish more professionals had joined me on the dissident journey because their help may have made a difference. Some very excellent professionals chose to stay on the sidelines or to support the Cultural Marxists. It may now be too late to save western civilization from the malignant global communism that has a powerful grip on our societies. When global commies and global capitalists realize they can work together as they have today, they become a powerful totalitarian force. It takes a combination of freedom-striving muscle-memory and civic nationalism to stop such a juggernaut.



The propaganda process has now become obvious to most of us during the COVID 19 fraud in which behavioral scientists working for international elites used fear, coercion, and removal of logical alternatives to shape the entire world. They have been doing this for decades before they recently decided to finally go all in.



My tact has been to use all of my public appearances, social media presentations, and interpersonal encounters with colleagues to offer alternatives to the dominant narratives about race, sex, religion, other aspects of culture, and now COVID 19. I tried to remain client-focused in family therapy, although that became difficult during this incredible era of Mass Formation in which many of my patients appeared to be caught in the COVID matrix or were politically motivated to demean others. Eventually I had to move my practice exclusively to awake patients because the gap between truth and conventional wisdom became too large. The cultural revolutionaries see me as a ripe target for cancellation too.



My belief is we should each engage in non-participation, local organizing, and non-violent civil disobedience to resist these global tyrants and their accomplices in the American Deep State, Uniparty, media, and social media. I can help folks do that with common sense guidance. I can help other mental health professionals do that as collaborators at the National Psychotherapy Association. Please contact me if you want help or you would like to collaborate.



Voting may still make a difference in November, although that is unlikely because of the criminal intent of our adversaries. They will use their ill-gained power to continue their hostile takeover of the United States and the other western nations. When propaganda is insufficient for totalitarians to maintain power, the masters will resort to control. Violence comes next.



Ultimately we may be looking at the collapse of western civilization and the opportunity to build better nations. I am prepared for that if it comes to that.



Resist these tyrants like your life depends on it because it does.



You cannot go back in time but you can do all you can in the present to resist totalitarianism. That is your solemn duty.

The time we have all been waiting for is here.