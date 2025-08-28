The mentally ill person that murdered children who were attending a Catholic Mass in Minneapolis had written in his manifesto that he was tired of being trans.

Of course he was.

Do you think any of the dozens of mental health professionals that this man encountered in his tragic existence ever validated his ambivalence about his decision to trans himself from a boy to a girl? Unlikely.

Had this young man come to see me I would have helped him make sense of his existential condition and he would never have gone down the trans-identifying route. I would have helped him navigate his struggle and find a better life, and these Catholic kids he killed this week would still be alive.

The Progressive psychotherapy community has blood on their hands for affirming mental illness as normative. They have enabled the trans contagion because of their politics, and that group-think decision has lead to numerous homicides. The clinicians of the Progressive psychotherapy community are themselves guilty of negligent homicide because they deliberately failed to treat obvious mental illness.

The parents of these children who were killed or injured by this individual should find out who treated him over the years and subpoena the medical records of those encounters because each of them failed spectacularly to treat a man who was predisposed to violence. The poor treatment he received should be exposed, and the practitioners should be held accountable. The treatment community should study this case and have a come to Jesus moment. They failed, and they failed because of politics.

I am a traditional Catholic. This case hits close to home. I am grieving.

This case also hits close to home for me because I offered a better way that was rejected by the delusional lunatics that currently inhabit my former profession. I was correct. They were tragically wrong. Many are doubling down on their wrongness.

As with the Covid Democide, there are many people, mostly on the Left, that still refuse to acknowledge the iatrogenesis of these medical countermeasures that were inflicted on the population. They refuse to see the harms. They are in psychotic denial.

People continue to die needlessly.