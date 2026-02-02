Robert Trivers, a Jewish biologist spoke with Epstein about feminising men & transition children as young as 3 years old in the West in 2018.



“With greater molecular control over development we are increasingly capable of producing novel phenotypes-more feminine men, by blocking testosterone receptors (or castration) and, at the same time, increasing estrogen production the one bocks male features, the second encourages female features.



BTW we are now pushing the intervention earlier so you notice your 3-year old son has trans tendencies, so now you intervene with hormones”. - Lozzy B from Twitter

The trans contagion was not organic. Evil mad scientists and their evil financier accomplices made it happen. These people intend to destroy Christian, common sense.

It is likely these same psychopaths created the Covid Democide too.

And so many other evil engineered events that we may have assumed were organic.

It seems like many of these psychopaths are Jewish. I wish that were not true.