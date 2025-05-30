Someone I know asked me about depression.

This is the 100% effective Old School Counselor prescription for Depression.

Psychotherapy/coaching to structure the change process and form a loving relationship with a person that cares enough to help one succeed. Vigorous exercise, moderate weightlifting, and walking daily (almost obsessively). Nutrition – eliminate all processed foods, limit bad sugar, eat only the good foods (we all know what they are), limit alcohol intake, add vitamin D especially. Get outside to get plenty of sunlight. Spirituality – discover meaning/purpose. Church/faith community important. Avoid vices/toxins: No porn, pot, or video games. Limit crap culture and media.

When a person begins this process in earnest, it quickly leads to momentum/inertia and the depression starts to recede. The Holy Spirit takes it from there.

“Life is like riding a bicycle. You do not fall off until you stop peddling.” - Claude Pepper or Albert Einstein (said similar things).