This is a tweet from Andrea Lucas, Chairperson of the EEOC:

Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the @USEEOC as soon as possible.



The EEOC is committed to identifying, attacking, and eliminating ALL race and sex discrimination — including against white male employees and applicants.



Visit http://EEOC.gov to learn more and read our one-page explainer about DEI-related discrimination.

Wow. I had hoped we would see this some day.

This great new emphasis from the federal government comes on the heels of Jacob Savage’s seminal piece in The Compact Magazine, The Lost Generation, that documents the actual discrimination Millennial men have received in the workplace. The article has gone viral because Savage reveals what every white male suspected. Employers stopped hiring white men ten years ago.

Here is some of the data from the article:

In 2011, the year I moved to Los Angeles, white men were 48 percent of lower-level TV writers; by 2024, they accounted for just 11.9 percent. The Atlantic’s editorial staff went from 53 percent male and 89 percent white in 2013 to 36 percent male and 66 percent white in 2024. White men fell from 39 percent of tenure-track positions in the humanities at Harvard in 2014 to 18 percent in 2023.

Mario Nawfal summarizes the data as follows:

Something extraordinary happened to millennial white men in professional America between 2014 and 2024, and we’re only now starting to talk about it honestly. The numbers are staggering.



White men dropped from 48% of entry-level TV writers in 2011 to 11.9% by 2024.



In academia, they fell from 39% of humanities tenure-track hires at Harvard in 2014 to 18% by 2023.



At UC Irvine, 64 tenure-track professors were hired in humanities and social sciences since 2020. Only 3 were white men.



This wasn’t some gentle rebalancing. It was a generational purge dressed up as progress.



Here’s what makes this particularly brutal: the older white men stayed exactly where they were.



Gen-X guys still run The New York Times Magazine, still hold senior positions across Hollywood, still dominate university departments.



They implemented diversity mandates that fell entirely on entry-level positions, locking out the generation behind them while protecting their own perches.



The timing was everything. If you were 40 and established in 2014, you were fine. If you were 30 and trying to break in, you hit a wall.



One generation apart, completely different professional fates.



And it was explicit. Internal Hollywood agency documents from 2017 show mandates for writers rooms: “diverse,” “women and diverse only,” “emphasis on African American.”



The Disney Writing Program awarded 107 fellowships over a decade. Zero to white men. This wasn’t unconscious bias. It was policy.



Medical schools went from 31% white male students in 2014 to 20.5% by 2025. Law schools dropped from 31.2% to 25.7% in eight years.



At Amazon, mid-level managers fell from 55.8% white male in 2014 to 33.8% in 2024. At Google, white men went from nearly half the workforce to under a third.



These weren’t mediocre guys getting passed over. They were watching less experienced candidates with the right demographic profile leap past them.



Journalists applying to dozens of positions with zero callbacks.



Academics making it to final interview rounds 5 times and never getting hired.



Screenwriters told point-blank that rooms already had too many white guys.



The refuges these men found? Crypto, podcasting, Substack. Anywhere without institutional gatekeepers.



For a decade, liberal institutions insisted this wasn’t happening.



That any white man complaining was just mediocre, just bitter. But the numbers don’t lie.



An entire cohort got systematically locked out, and they called it justice.

The powers that be decided that white men are evil and privileged. They set out to systematically remove them from power and take away their wealth. The very wealthy were able to use their status and their money to protect themselves, but the lower status white men were not. They were the victims of this social engineering.

And the West is in deep decline as a result.

I filed a claim of sex discrimination against me at my university in 2015 for acting too male and too white. Without getting too specific I had them cold because the Director said and did things that violated my civil rights, and she did so on the basis of my sex. They paid me off a little to get me to go away, so I left because I had made my point. I knew at the time that we were embarking on a dangerous trip that would only get worse. I wanted to pave the way to awareness of an injustice (which is what I do in case you haven’t figured that out yet). I was correct. It is nice to be vindicated.

If you are a white male that received workplace discrimination, please consider contacting the EEOC and tell them about your situation. This is how we change the country, even though we might find it distasteful to occupy the victim status. The powers that be are using your reluctance to exploit your victimization against you.

Sex and sexual minorities, non-whites, and liberal women are systematically ruining organizations and destroying the meritocracy. The powers that be selected them for success and went about eliminating white men to make room for these favored groups. This is a central aspect of their master plan to destroy western civilization. This is our chance to turn things around.