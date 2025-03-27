All evidence now points to a massive, decades-long, premeditated and reckless poisoning of the entire world population by the U.S. led global government.

Bio-labs in Maryland and Massachusetts have been implicated.

The government is engaged in a cover-up.

Do your own research. The evidence is there.

There are no superlatives available to describe the implications of this disaster.

This explains the COVID 19 plandemic, PSYOP, and cover-up. There is a lot to hide.

Here are some ideas for research for Normies who still believe their governments are beneficent.

Rethink COVID 19 in its entirety.

Rethink Lyme Disease.

Rethink all chronic illness.

Rethink the vaccine industry.

Rethink warfare.

Rethink why some people in government may be so reckless with new potential “cures”. They have a different denominator for risk-ratio.

Rethink geo-engineering. What could they be spraying without our knowledge?

Rethink the concept of the pandemic.

Embrace other conspiracy theories.

Imagine how many people in the military/industrial/biowarfare complex know about this crime but are failing to blow the whistle. This rot runs deep.

President Trump must know the facts and he believes the scandal is too deep or too devastating to disclose, or he is being intimidated to keep the truth hidden. His failure to properly address the nation about this epic crime against humanity is telling.

What do decent people do when they uncover democide?

They conclude that the United States Global Government is their enemy and the enemy of humanity.

I see Armageddon.

Peaceful secession as is guaranteed to all Americans in the Declaration of Independence, would be a better option.

As my great colleague Katherine Watt often writes on her Substack, Pray the Rosary.

Or do what you do in your own tradition to center yourself.