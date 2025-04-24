Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
1d

A brilliant, well-articulated, and empowering article. Just sayin'. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Paving the Way and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

"Vaccine resistance is a community self-defense issue, not a medical freedom issue."

100% well put!

Any consideration made about mandating forced medical procedures isn't a discussion.

It's a threat.

We will not submit to this fate. There are destinies worse than death, and the world they want to create - where big pharma can wield their jackbooted government lackies to force inject us with whatever they want whenever they want - is one of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old School Counselor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture