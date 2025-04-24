The U.S. Government merged military and public health into one entity long before the COVID (Democide). Thus, the debate over whether the COVID Plandemic was a military operation or a public health event is moot. It was both.

Vaccine resistance is not a medical freedom issue. It is a self-defense issue.

I just heard researcher Katherine Watt make these important assertions on the Feds for Freedom Podcast.

I said them first😇.

Since 2020, I have been maintaining that it is a mistake to characterize COVID Plandemic resistance as a freedom issue, part of the medical freedom movement. I understand that the medical freedom fighters have been at their game for a long time, and many of them moved from other broader health freedom fights into COVID narrative resistance, thus transferring their existing arguments and structures into this realm. But, with the original COVID thing and the gene therapy injections, we are dealing with man-made bioweapons that were deliberately created to harm people and were foisted on the world population under the guise that they are health products. Should people have the ability to choose to take them? Of course not. We are in societal self-defense mode, not individual freedom mode. This is a war for the survival of our species and we need to work together as team humanity to win this war.

Let me say this bluntly. We need to harness our own benevolent power to stop the crimes perpetrated on us and receive justice for the harms done to us by the psychopathic authoritarians that did the COVID Democide.

All people have a right to defend themselves against poisons. Good governance in a republican system based on sovereignty and the rule of law would fight evil governance to stop poisoning people. Choice is irrelevant.

I hope legislators in my state of Idaho are listening.

I suppose another way of looking at this is that individual freedom is a good first step as it has been under all totalitarian systems. However, revolutions occur when individuals join together in large numbers to resist tyrannies.

Katherine Watt said something else important in the referenced video. Idaho should amend its new medical freedom law to make it a self-defense law. Additionally, Idaho should change their criminal statutes to include poisoning by vaccine as a crime.

I would add that removing the liability shield from vaccine manufacturers is not sufficient to stop the poisoning.

When company executives and scientists know their products are murderous and they will be prosecuted for selling them they will stop making them.

When people connected to government agencies like DARPA are prosecuted for making gain of function bioweapons they will stop making them.

When doctors and nurses know they can be prosecuted for prescribing vaccines they will stop prescribing them.

I do not always agree with Katherine, but I believe she has the correct emphasis here.

That would get us somewhere.

If a person knows he is manufacturing, selling, or prescribing a product that is harmful why would he keep doing it?

In a high trust community a person would never do such a thing because he would be subjected to shame and recriminations from his neighbors. In the global impersonal money market hell we call a human system, profit and power are gods.

Trust must be restored, not choice because choice makes us mere consumers in market economies while trust creates loving people in healthy communities.

I can see that I am blending too many concepts into one article so I will stop there.