The reluctant heretic is the person that has credibility within the mainstream community and is gradually convinced that a heresy is true. He shares his new-found truth with others. Some of those others believe him.

This is one way human systems change.

Thus, the reluctant heretic is enormously important.

Cult leaders do all they can to diminish reluctant heretics before and after their revelations because they understand their immense value as systems reformers. The reluctant heretics threaten the cult.

By the way, everything is a cult.

Martyrs also change systems by announcing heresies before anyone is ready to hear them so that the new ideas can be considered by the normies. The martyrs are killed off (or remain active in echo chambers) but the heresies they announced remain for consideration - sometimes, depending on the other characteristics of the particular systems, including the strength of the group leaders and the life-cycle of the system.

Both roles are important.

If martyrs want to facilitate systems reform they should not be so quick to virtue signal their own specialness because that strategy could backfire on them. If they diminish the influence of reluctant heretics they diminish their power as systems reformers. It may feel good to do that but it is biting off one’s nose to spite his face.

Jesus was a martyr while many around him were reluctant heretics.

That pattern rhymes.

Think about that.