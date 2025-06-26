The Verge
A poem by Lauren Harkins
The Verge
Hands outstretched—
They’re reaching for me again
Grasping
Begging for me to take them in
They wish to steep me in their blandness
And stunt me with their envy
They offer mediocrity
Stillness but not the good kind
A life of halves
Half-love
Half-dreams
Half-versions of myself
Insulting my very spirit
They see my glow
Feel my fire
And drift toward me
Orbiting my light
Nipping at my seams—
Some are well-intentioned
Others swarm with covert hunger
How dare she want more?
But I do not want these things
These people or their lives
And I do not mean to resent them
And everything they stand for
But I do
For thinking they know better
But they don’t
And so I turn away
And take off running
Alone in the underworld
I am an island
I vow to forge my own path
To reject the slow death of settling
For a life I never wanted
But I too am dying
From the weight of unrealized longing
And the raw ache of becoming
The time has come
And my initiation begins
I push back on the quiet fate they lay before me
I reach for my dreams—
But this time I’m the one grasping
Begging, pleading
For a life that fails to hold me
To let me rest
To keep me free
Another dial tone
Another locked door
Another false start
Another dead end
A silence that deafens
And threatens to destroy me
I pivot once more
On trembling feet and stubborn hope
But the roads all blend together now
When the all or nothing
Is so very heavy on the “nothing”
Could it be?
That what I want doesn’t want me?
And it tears me apart
Time and again
To lie in the graveyard of what was
My old life ripped to shreds around me
My new life still hazy, unclear
Compass spinning wildly
I’m out here on the verge
I look below for my net
But I see nothing
Hear nothing
It’s just me
It’s always been just me
And my soul cries out:
Dear God, please—
Don’t let them be right about me.