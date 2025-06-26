The Verge

Hands outstretched—

They’re reaching for me again

Grasping

Begging for me to take them in

They wish to steep me in their blandness

And stunt me with their envy

They offer mediocrity

Stillness but not the good kind

A life of halves

Half-love

Half-dreams

Half-versions of myself

Insulting my very spirit

They see my glow

Feel my fire

And drift toward me

Orbiting my light

Nipping at my seams—

Some are well-intentioned

Others swarm with covert hunger

How dare she want more?

But I do not want these things

These people or their lives

And I do not mean to resent them

And everything they stand for

But I do

For thinking they know better

But they don’t

And so I turn away

And take off running

Alone in the underworld

I am an island

I vow to forge my own path

To reject the slow death of settling

For a life I never wanted

But I too am dying

From the weight of unrealized longing

And the raw ache of becoming

The time has come

And my initiation begins

I push back on the quiet fate they lay before me

I reach for my dreams—

But this time I’m the one grasping

Begging, pleading

For a life that fails to hold me

To let me rest

To keep me free

Another dial tone

Another locked door

Another false start

Another dead end

A silence that deafens

And threatens to destroy me

I pivot once more

On trembling feet and stubborn hope

But the roads all blend together now

When the all or nothing

Is so very heavy on the “nothing”

Could it be?

That what I want doesn’t want me?

And it tears me apart

Time and again

To lie in the graveyard of what was

My old life ripped to shreds around me

My new life still hazy, unclear

Compass spinning wildly

I’m out here on the verge

I look below for my net

But I see nothing

Hear nothing

It’s just me

It’s always been just me

And my soul cries out:

Dear God, please—

Don’t let them be right about me.