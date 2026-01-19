In the past, some girls liked to do the things boys did. We called them tomboys and that was fine. When these girls hit puberty, and things started to happen, the boys stopped playing with them the same way and started looking at them differently. The girls liked that ( a lot). They were not tomboys anymore because they changed. We called this normal psychosexual development.

In the past, some boys liked to do the things girls did. Regrettably, we did not have nice words to describe these boys as we did with atypical girls. As these boys hit puberty, increased hormones changed them inside, and they began to accommodate to male sex role behaviors because they received role modeling from good men. Instead of playing with girls they started to feel different things when they were around them. We called this normal psychosexual developmental stage boys becoming men.

I remember that stage well. All boys do. While I was a reasonably typical boy, not without insecurities though, I remember the feelings I had as the testosterone rushed. I remember vividly looking around at the good men in my life for clues about how I was supposed to behave. Occasionally, these good men would offer some advice, but most of the time the role modeling was unspoken. Thank God for these good men.

Sometimes bad people, mercenary people, agenda-driven people, or incompetent professionals interrupt this delicate maturation process.

