First Russian sociologist Alexander Dugin:

“The West has revealed itself as a demonic system of civilization.”

“We are living in a global state of emergency.”

“The West is the toxic core from which the rest of the world must escape, and a new, non-Western order must be built."

I agree with Mr. Dugin.

Next United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio:

The European people that founded and built the United States of America are good.

Americans and Europeans have a shared culture that is based on ethnicity.

What I glean from Secretary Rubio’s great speech in Munich (one of our greatest Western cities) is that we have a shared and exceptional European culture that should survive. European people on multiple continents, but especially in North America, did incredible things and they can continue to do so if they commit to excellence.

Something impeded that excellence. A contaminant poisoned the health of that nation.

That contaminant was exposed in the Epstein files as Dugin explained above.

We were infiltrated and overtaken by a small group of billionaire, psychopaths and radical culture creators who had disdain for European, Christian, people. They took complete control of the government, the financial system, and the common culture, and made it evil.

We let them do it because we made deals with the devil.

Thus, both Dugin and Rubio are correct.

The people of the West from Europe, the United States, and the other European colonies are good. The contaminated global liberalism system they allowed to evolve is evil. That system must be overthrown and replaced. Who will fight?

Thus, Westerners need to divorce themselves from that evil Western system, and rediscover their nation as in our reactionary rediscovery plan:

The Rediscovery of the American Nation

Our Proposal for an authentic America First reformation



Goal

Improve the health and mental health of the nation by rediscovering the historic American identity, reforming governments, forming healthier communities based on local autonomy and local control of resources, and empowering citizens to become healthier, happier, and holier.

Status Update



November 2025: The MAGA (Trumpian) phase is over. Anticipating a national summit launch for the authentic America First uprising in 2026. The demise of Trumpism is the beginning of something better, an authentic Euro-American Nationalism.

The Epstein revelations sealed the fate of global liberalism and ushered in the dawn of cooperative nationalism. The Euro-America Nation will lead the way to a better world.