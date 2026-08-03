The Covid Democide was not the work of one little man in Washington.

It was totalitarian psychopathy by hundreds of elite decision-makers in the Epstein mob, international finance, government, intelligence, military, and corporations.

It was sheepy compliance by sycophantic governors and their staffs in most states.

It was negligent homicide by hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers.

It was psychological warfare by thousands of media and social media members, many of whom are continuing their sociopathy today.

And the most shameful players in the Democide were our authoritarian neighbors, who seemed to enjoy being opportunistic bullies. They are disgusting hyenas.