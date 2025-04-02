If the Trump Administration continues to do the right things we will experience a temporary, necessary recession across most sectors of the artificial economy. I fully support most of his economic agenda even if it sends the economy tumbling.

Before a dentist gives you Novocain he tells you the shot will hurt. Trump and his salespeople are trying to sell improvement without pain.

These are the entities that will suffer the most from needed reforms.

401K investment holders.

Public sector employees.

Nonprofit corporations.

Federal grant recipients across all disciplines.

Stock holders.

The food production industry, large farmers that use illegal migrants, supermarkets, and restaurants.

Pharmaceutical companies and all of those jobs.

Healthcare companies and everyone connected to healthcare.

Insurance companies.

Universities.

Military/Industrial corporations and all of those related job holders.

Military installations everywhere.

Automobile manufacturers and retailers.

Housing builders, realtors, buyers, and sellers.

Legacy media companies.

I’ll stop there because I have made my point. The pain will be great and the average Joe will moan about it because he is a selfish, short-term thinker. He believed the hype that Trump could rush in and make the economy immediately wonderful. He cannot. The truth is our American economy is an artificial cesspool of illicit and toxic contaminants that needs to be completely reinvented into something real and decent.

Our make-believe, consumer-based, turbo-capitalistic economy hurts people and is built on lies and greed. It needs to end, even if that means we go into a depression. We caused the current mess by participating in it. Now we will suffer as it ends.

The country may not withstand the revolution.