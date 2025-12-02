It is all out in the open now. Watch this video. Playing God in this case means these elite psychopaths are trying to block the sun all over the world by spraying heavy metals like aluminum and barium. The result of their idiotic psychopathy is the slow death and contamination of living things on the ground, including humans.

This is what one of these delusional madmen from Cambridge University recently said about geoengineering.

“If you think spraying chemicals to dim the sun is ‘playing God’… the only alternative is to cull the human population back to 1 billion. Anyone volunteer?”

“Didn’t think so. Get over it — we now have a permanent duty to manage the planet.”

This murderous dirtbag needs to be locked up in a high security mental institution.

Many people like him need to go to jail.

Where are the legitimate governments of the world?