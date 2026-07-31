I was misled.

I am angry.

I want to believe I can trust my government and my healthcare providers, but now I know I cannot trust them.

You were correct that the stimulus was some sort of biological or chemical weapon.

You were correct that the PCR test should not have been used as a diagnostic tool, it yielded mostly false positives, and its real purpose was to gin up the numbers and the fear to make people accept a “vaccine”.

You were correct that the non-medical countermeasures were useless.

You were correct that some existing treatments for the stimulus were effective.

You were correct that many people were killed in hospitals by iatrogenic treatments.

You were correct that the US Government used the biological terrorism emergency provisions to push a medical countermeasure that had a bad track record.

That injection, that was called the Covid Vaccine, but meets the definition of a bioweapon, should never have been utilized.

That injection had no effect on the stimulus.

That injection killed millions of people around the world and permanently maimed hundreds of millions more.

That injection is continuing to kill people and give them incurable “turbo”-cancers.

I feel so stupid that I fell for this scam and I want to do all I can now to make things right with the people I shamed for not going along with the scam.

(If I shamed or coerced people) I am deeply sorry I abused people.

I will do all I can to get justice for the victims.

I now know that every citizen of the world is a victim of this catastrophe.

I will work with you to continue to investigate the possibility that this event was a planned democide designed to cull the population.

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