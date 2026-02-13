Notice I did not say the FBI, which has itself become a terror group.

There are many decent people that identify as part of the queer community. I know many of them. It is time they step up for humanity and get themselves inside these radical groups to disrupt their violence-grooming activities. One voice of reason in an otherwise radical group, can make a big difference for impressionable group members.

In some situations, these good folks would also become whistleblowers to inform local authorities about violent grooming and/or planning. That would include people that are already participating in these groups and have grave concerns about what they are experiencing. The time is now to come forward to the local authorities.

Perhaps some healthy LGBTQ leaders could set up an anonymous reporting system.

The radical Rainbow people and their well-intentioned and less well-intentioned allied revolutionaries have indeed become a dangerous, destructive force throughout the decadent West. I saw this day coming as did many of my readers. We knew the trans scourge was a top-down, imposed social delusion that would do tremendous damage to people as it contaminated the mental health and educational sectors where the liberal women dominate the discourse. However, we did not anticipate how violent many of the group adherents would become. We are witnessing the result of large-scale, untreated mental illness. Despite what the advocates for mental illness normalization want you to believe, untreated serious mental illness often leads to violence. In fact, it is the leading cause of violence in any society.

The trans violence has its roots in the LGBTQ support group world, where the strongest radicals can foment violence with captive communities of mentally ill (young) people. The grooming radicals in these groups need to be stopped.

This is no longer a public health concern. It is a public safety concern.